September 18, 2018 - #473 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 19
September 17, 2018 - Boyne police investigating church graffiti
September 17, 2018 - Gov. Snyder says foreign investment key to Michigan success
September 17, 2018 - Healthy Michigan waiver hoped to protect local healthcare
September 16, 2018 - U.S. Senate passes bill to update Great Lakes Environmental Sensitivity Index Maps
September 16, 2018 - Michigan Supreme Court October oral arguments
September 13, 2018 - Grant supports mental health tech in Michigan
September 12, 2018 - Michigan’s new way to explore 545,000 career openings
September 12, 2018 - Steps to safeguard your property during Boyne City sewer cleaning project
September 12, 2018 - UPDATE: Boyne water main still under repair
September 12, 2018 - Boyne woman part of ArtPrize; day trip planned to Grand Rapids
September 12, 2018 - Boyne City goals, parking, statue discussed
September 12, 2018 - Michigan’s new anti-fraud unit in Dept. of Insurance and Financial Services
September 12, 2018 - Cole lauds Boyne on being named Great American Main Street semifinalist
September 11, 2018 - Water main break in Boyne City
September 11, 2018 - #472 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 12
September 10, 2018 - Michigan tree-climbing championship in Traverse City
September 10, 2018 - Needs assessment tool for Deaf, DeafBlind, Hard of Hearing
September 9, 2018 - GUEST COMMENTARY – Michigan road construction layoffs
September 9, 2018 - Boyne Valley Catholic Community events
Home / Featured / Gazette / News / #473 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 19

#473 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 19

— September 18, 2018

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the Boyne City Commission, saying goodbye to Roni Fish, Breezeway Cruises, helping disabled folks and wounded veterans to hunt, letters to the editor, cops and courts, lots of business news and home improvement tips, upcoming events for the whole family, a look at local sports, and so much more!

