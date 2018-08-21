In The News
August 21, 2018 - New text alerts sign-up for Mackinac Bridge walk
August 21, 2018 - Sen. Peters speaks at Traverse City hearing on Line 5, Great Lakes
August 21, 2018 - Benson to address county clerks, attend town hall in Traverse City today
August 21, 2018 - Munson’s Community Health Heroes 2018
August 18, 2018 - Michigan Women’s Commission meets Tuesday
August 17, 2018 - Commerce Committee Hearing on Line 5 and Great Lakes planned for Northern Michigan
August 15, 2018 - Blood drives in Boyne Falls, Boyne City, Petoskey
August 15, 2018 - Echocardiography On Wheels ribbon-cutting in Boyne City
August 15, 2018 - OBITUARY – Tracy Erwin LaCroix Aug. 5, 1930 – Aug. 2, 2018
August 15, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board synopsis, Aug. 8
August 15, 2018 - Boyne City officials discuss goal-setting findings
August 15, 2018 - Alternative boat show and community mural painting
August 14, 2018 - LETTER TO THE EDITOR – PirateFest a success
August 14, 2018 - OPINION – Michigan must do more to fight cancer
August 14, 2018 - Sen. Peters to meet constituents Saturday in Traverse City
August 14, 2018 - #468 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 15
August 12, 2018 - 10 ways to help special needs students heading back to school
August 11, 2018 - Majority of Michigan voters support road millages
August 10, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY – Summer in Boyne City, Boyne Falls, Walloon Lake
Home / Featured / Gazette / News / #469 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 22

#469 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 22

— August 21, 2018

Now in our 10th year!

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the Village of Boyne Falls Council, Boyne City Commission, BCPS Board of Ed, cops and courts, local opinion, lots of pictures and upcoming events info, and so much more!

