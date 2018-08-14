In The News
August 14, 2018 - LETTER TO THE EDITOR – PirateFest a success
August 14, 2018 - OPINION – Michigan must do more to fight cancer
August 14, 2018 - Sen. Peters to meet constituents Saturday in Traverse City
August 14, 2018 - #468 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 15
August 12, 2018 - 10 ways to help special needs students heading back to school
August 11, 2018 - Majority of Michigan voters support road millages
August 10, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY – Summer in Boyne City, Boyne Falls, Walloon Lake
August 9, 2018 - Charlevoix to host statewide conference on connecting entrepreneurial communities
August 9, 2018 - Peters tour visits Charlevoix; next stop Traverse City
August 8, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports July 16-29
August 8, 2018 - Sen. Schmidt to visit Petoskey, Charlevoix
August 8, 2018 - Over $149 million in environmental program bonds sold
August 8, 2018 - Michigan appeals court hears Boyne drunken road rage case
August 8, 2018 - Morgan write-in effort succeeds; moves on to November election
August 7, 2018 - Michigan summer Primary Election results for Charlevoix County
August 7, 2018 - #467 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 8
August 6, 2018 - Blackwell of Charlevoix pleads guilty to medical MJ theft, use of false evidence
August 6, 2018 - Karlis Vitols pleads guilty in Charlevoix Circuit Court to internet scam﻿
August 6, 2018 - President Trump signs Peters provisions Narrowing Skills Gap into Law
August 6, 2018 - OPINION: The not-so-new age of news
Home / Featured / Gazette / News / #468 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 15

#468 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 15

— August 14, 2018

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the city’s goal-setting work session, info on lots of upcoming events, how to help the Boyne River, a special birthday wish to a favorite local lady, letters to the editor, lots of cops and courts news, the Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month feature, a packed business news page, handy tips on car care and tire shopping, a variety of community photos, and so much more!

 

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Tuesday
Partly Cloudy
20%
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday Night
Partly Cloudy
20%
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday
Partly Cloudy
20%
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday Night
Partly Cloudy
20%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  