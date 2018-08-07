In The News
August 7, 2018 - #467 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 8
August 6, 2018 - Blackwell of Charlevoix pleads guilty to medical MJ theft, use of false evidence
August 6, 2018 - Karlis Vitols pleads guilty in Charlevoix Circuit Court to internet scam﻿
August 6, 2018 - President Trump signs Peters provisions Narrowing Skills Gap into Law
August 6, 2018 - OPINION: The not-so-new age of news
August 5, 2018 - OPINION – What’s going on around here?
August 5, 2018 - U-M students provide free dental care to special needs campers
August 4, 2018 - MI Sen. Peters motorcycle tour will visit Charlevoix
August 3, 2018 - Provisions supporting Michigan military Ops, Manf., research approved
August 3, 2018 - Aug. 7 election reminder; sample ballots at michigan.gov/vote
August 3, 2018 - Michigan governor candidate video interviews
August 2, 2018 - MDOT modernizes Mi Drive site for motorists
August 2, 2018 - Michigan governor candidates talk clean energy, economy and Line 5
August 2, 2018 - OBITUARY – James McCarry July 12, 1925 – July 15, 2018
August 2, 2018 - Boyne City Commission business
August 1, 2018 - Boyne Expo registration now open
August 1, 2018 - Boyne City High School Class of 1978 reunion
August 1, 2018 - US-31 and M-66 project in Charlevoix starts Monday with sidewalk ramp upgrades
August 1, 2018 - Michigan Supreme Court rules on anti-gerrymandering proposal
July 31, 2018 - Michigan tax-foreclosed property auctions
Home / Featured / Gazette / News / #467 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 8

#467 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 8

— August 7, 2018

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on upcoming events like the county’s senior picnic and health expo, Boyne City Sidewalk Sales, Pirate Fest, an update on the Boyne City to US-31 non-motorized trail, and the Michigan State Court of Appeals opines on a local drunken road rage case. Plus, local opinion, police news, business and classifieds, tons of local photos and so much more!

