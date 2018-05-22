In The News
May 22, 2018 - #456 Boyne City Gazette May 23
May 21, 2018 - Sens Peters, Gardner Introduce Bill to Strengthen Airport Security
May 20, 2018 - Michigan Gov. Snyder signs laws on license plate obstruction, more
May 20, 2018 - Michigan Tech students design tunnel between Lower Peninsula and U.P.
May 19, 2018 - Michigan Poor People’s Campaign rally May 21 in Lansing
May 18, 2018 - Michigan offers new 24-hour sexual assault hotline
May 18, 2018 - Michigan lawmakers ranked by corporate giveaways
May 18, 2018 - Petoskey Great Lakes Center named Project of the Year by NLEA
May 17, 2018 - Crooked Tree 2018 Up North Vocal Institute schedule
May 17, 2018 - Michigan House OKs bill so plow drivers may keep using amber lights
May 17, 2018 - Boyne Falls treasurer to quit; potential replacement wants forensic audit
May 17, 2018 - Michigan general, school aid funds see revenue increases
May 17, 2018 - Crooked Tree School of Music Spring Collage Concert
May 17, 2018 - MI Sen. Peters urges FCC to expand rural health program
May 17, 2018 - Golfers can win rounds at signature courses with Pure Michigan 18
May 17, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports April 30 – May 6
May 16, 2018 - Boyne City Commission May 8 meeting highlights
May 16, 2018 - Boyne City Gazette picks up 14 honors in Michigan Press Association Awards
May 16, 2018 - Boyne City schools May 14 board meeting highlights
May 16, 2018 - Boyne City Stroll the Streets begins June 8; sponsors still needed
Home / Featured / Gazette / News / #456 Boyne City Gazette May 23

#456 Boyne City Gazette May 23

— May 22, 2018

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the Ramblers Girls Track & Field first Regional Championship in school history, the upcoming trails fundraiser and informational event, a state order for local municipalities to make plans for funding retirement benefits, board of education meeting highlights, guest commentary on human trafficking concerns, lots of business news and classifieds, details on this year’s Memorial Day observance in Boyne, plenty of community news, photos from Mushroom Festival, info on the free weekend of music at the Round Lake Music Festival, and so much more!

