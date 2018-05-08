In The News
May 9, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City public hearing on Van Dam exemption certificate
May 9, 2018 - Boyne Kiwanis fifth-grade Eddie Essay Award winners
May 9, 2018 - Washed out roads in Charlevoix County will cost thousands, take weeks to repair
May 9, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports April 23-29
May 9, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
May 8, 2018 - 2018 Boyne Summer Events Guide
May 8, 2018 - Charlevoix County Sheriff urges folks to be safe on the water
May 8, 2018 - Letter to the Editor: Stuttering awareness
May 8, 2018 - #454 Boyne City Gazette May 9
May 6, 2018 - Pure Michigan 2018 ‘Long Live Summer’ campaign
May 5, 2018 - Michigan-based Sleeping Bear Press celebrates 20 years
May 4, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board April 25 synopsis
May 4, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports April 16-22
May 4, 2018 - Charlevoix County Prosecutor opinion on Village of Boyne Falls meeting concerns
May 4, 2018 - Michigan Gov. Snyder signs laws to better elections, reduce potential fraud
May 4, 2018 - Missing person update: Lesley Wood Underdown has been found
May 3, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City taking Pavement Maintenance Services bids
May 2, 2018 - MISSING PERSON ALERT: Lesley Wood Underdown of Charlevoix County
May 2, 2018 - May 8 ballot presents dozens of millage renewals, proposals to voters across Charlevoix County
May 2, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City taking Pavement Marking Services bids
This week’s Boyne City Gazette features photos and essays from the spring 2018 Boyne Kiwanis Eddie Essay contest, an in-depth look at how the city might pay for its $4.3 million marina project, the latest on last week’s road closures, lots of cops and courts news, classifieds and business news, information you can use in our Health & Wellness section, lots of upcoming events, community photos, and so much more!

