April 25, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports, April 9-15
April 25, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
April 24, 2018 - Former Boyne City Police Chief Randy Howard dead at age 65
April 24, 2018 - North Central Michigan College employees vote for MEA representation
April 24, 2018 - Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month
April 24, 2018 - Little Traverse Conservancy Director Tom Bailey debuts book
April 24, 2018 - #452 Boyne City Gazette April 25
April 20, 2018 - Boyne City July 4 volunteers needed; info meeting Monday April 23
April 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix Probate notice to creditors of Scott R. Spalding
April 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board April 11 synopsis
April 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne zoning ordinance 2nd reading
April 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne play structure sealing bids taken until May 1
April 20, 2018 - Michigan contractors urge lawmakers to protect prevailing wage
April 20, 2018 - Boyne City, Ellsworth students among CTAC art show winners
April 19, 2018 - Free curling classes for all ages in Petoskey
April 18, 2018 - Heading north this weekend? Mackinaw Bridge to close briefly Saturday morning
April 18, 2018 - Boyne City schools needs volunteers for home track events
April 18, 2018 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
April 18, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City budget 2018-2019
April 18, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports April 2-8
#452 Boyne City Gazette April 25

— April 24, 2018

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the passing of former Boyne City Police Chief Randy Howard, the latest on some major local court cases, everything you need to know about Boyne City’s upcoming rubbish and leaf pickups, fun events held by the Charlevoix Repbulicans and Democrats, a look at what your state legislators are up to, photos from Business After Hours, some important public notices which may affect you, our big color photo spread from Paint The Town Read … and, the Boyne City Gazette is a finalist for Newspaper of the Year!

