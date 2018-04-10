In The News
April 11, 2018 - Charlevoix County Sheriff warns of ‘missed jury duty for cash’ scam
April 11, 2018 - Michigan State Police close investigation into Charlevoix County Prosecutor Allen Telgenhof credit card use
April 11, 2018 - MI Gov. Snyder signs laws on missing person info, teacher requirements, tax breaks, liquor sales
April 11, 2018 - Expect to hear warning siren at 1 p.m. today in Boyne, EJ, Charlevoix
April 10, 2018 - #450 Boyne City Gazette April 11
April 8, 2018 - Charlevoix prosecutor office hosts free movie for Crime Victim Rights Week
April 7, 2018 - Petoskey Audubon presents Madagascar—the Eighth Planet
April 7, 2018 - Bellaire Crosshatch Center’s On-Farm Field Schools
April 7, 2018 - Illegal immigration at Boyne City Lifetree Café
April 5, 2018 - USPS urges dog owners to secure pets when accepting pacakges
April 5, 2018 - OBITUARY: Carlton Arthur Bradley March 26, 1931 – March 23, 2018
April 5, 2018 - OBITUARY: Leanna R, Hardy May 6, 1941 – March 27, 2018
April 5, 2018 - Boyne City Commission meeting highlights
April 5, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports March 12-25
April 5, 2018 - Boyne City Commission urged to head off future financial difficulty
April 5, 2018 - Michigan Sen. Stabenow presents legislation to lower Rx prices
April 5, 2018 - Jordan River Arts Council exhibit features clay-by-hand works
April 3, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne Library budget hearing April 10
April 3, 2018 - CHARLEVOIX COUNTY: Two die in Saturday’s car crash
April 3, 2018 - Michigan’s Sault int’l bridge features falcon cam
#450 Boyne City Gazette April 11

— April 10, 2018

This week’s Boyne City Gazette—our 450th issue—features stories about Boyne City’s Unity Hall, the latest in the Charevoix County Prosecutor Allen Telgenhof’s credit card use investigation, info on the upcoming Buff up Boyne, Boyne City Public Schools’ plan to offer free preschool, local opinions, cops and courts, a look at how Charlevoix County’s state legislators are voting, lots of public notices, tips for a healthier you, community photos, events, and more!

