450 Boyne City Gazette April 11

This week’s Boyne City Gazette—our 450th issue—features stories about Boyne City’s Unity Hall, the latest …

This week’s Boyne City Gazette—our 450th issue—features stories about Boyne City’s Unity Hall, the latest in the Charevoix County Prosecutor Allen Telgenhof’s credit card use investigation, info on the upcoming Buff up Boyne, Boyne City Public Schools’ plan to offer free preschool, local opinions, cops and courts, a look at how Charlevoix County’s state legislators are voting, lots of public notices, tips for a healthier you, community photos, events, and more!