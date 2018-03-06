#445 Boyne City Gazette March 7— March 6, 2018
This week’s Boyne City Gazette features coverage of the Charlevoix County Elected Leader Summit held last week in Boyne City, info on an upcoming public hearing regarding possible parks & rec moneys, guest commentary from Boyne City Public Schools on student safety, the latest cops and courts news, the Veteran of the Month, a feature on the man who owns Boyne City McDonald’s and his more than 50 years in business, tips & trends in our two-page business news section, the Charlevoix County College Sports Digest, so many upcoming events and meetings, plus all sorts of community photos and news items!
