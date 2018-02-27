#445 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 28— February 27, 2018
This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the Boyne City Planning Commission, big money for roads in Charlevoix County, the new 9-1-1 director, major court cases, plus lots of community photos, spring cleaning & tool care tips, our local Food & Spirits feature, the need for a new Boyne Independence Day footrace director, lots of upcoming events info, business news and classifieds, a look at the life of Marie Schmittdiel, and so much more!
This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the Boyne City Planning Commission, big money for roads in Charlevoix County, the new 9-1-1 director, major court cases, plus lots of community photos, spring cleaning & tool care tips, our local Food & Spirits feature, the need for a new Boyne Independence Day footrace director, lots of upcoming events info, business and classifieds, a look at the life of Marie Schmittdiel, and so much more!
Related Articles
-
-
Trailhead named for Beaver Island Water TrailFebruary 27, 2018
-
Live art demonstration coming to Boyne City Local FlavorFebruary 27, 2018
-
Boyne City Family Fare 2018 Fat Tuesday Paczki eating contestFebruary 23, 2018
-
Michigan ‘Marshall Plan’ to train students for jobsFebruary 23, 2018
Weather Forecast
Past Stories
Categories
- Chris Faulknor's Two Cents (21)
- Editorial Cartoons (9)
- Events (330)
- Featured (1,131)
- Free (821)
- Gazette (127)
- Inside the Newsroom (6)
- News (2,810)
- Newsroom (7)
- Notices (65)
- Obits (77)
- OP-ED (106)
- Photo Galleries (94)
- Region/State (205)
- Sports (55)