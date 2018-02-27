In The News
Home / Featured / Gazette / News / #445 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 28

#445 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 28

— February 27, 2018

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the Boyne City Planning Commission, big money for roads in Charlevoix County, the new 9-1-1 director, major court cases, plus lots of community photos, spring cleaning & tool care tips, our local Food & Spirits feature, the need for a new Boyne Independence Day footrace director, lots of upcoming events info, business and classifieds, a look at the life of Marie Schmittdiel, and so much more!

