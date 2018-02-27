445 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 28

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the Boyne City Planning Commission, big money for roads in Charlevoix County, the new 9-1-1 director, major court cases, plus lots of community photos, spring cleaning & tool care tips, our local Food & Spirits feature, the need for a new Boyne Independence Day footrace director, lots of upcoming events info, business news and classifieds, a look at the life of Marie Schmittdiel, and so much more!

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the Boyne City Planning Commission, big money for roads in Charlevoix County, the new 9-1-1 director, major court cases, plus lots of community photos, spring cleaning & tool care tips, our local Food & Spirits feature, the need for a new Boyne Independence Day footrace director, lots of upcoming events info, business and classifieds, a look at the life of Marie Schmittdiel, and so much more!