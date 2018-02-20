In The News
February 20, 2018 - #443 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 21
February 14, 2018 - Charlevoix’s state senator Wayne Schmidt talks Michigan free fishing weekend
February 14, 2018 - Need work? NAI factory in Gaylord part of 139 new jobs
February 14, 2018 - Boyne Police incident reports Jan. 29 – Feb. 4
February 14, 2018 - Affordable housing theme of Boyne City joint boards meeting
February 13, 2018 - #442 Boyne City Gazette Feb 14
February 8, 2018 - Networking and fun at Boyne Chamber’s Business After Hours events
February 8, 2018 - Boyne Falls 2018 Homecoming basketball game, king and queen crowning
February 7, 2018 - Sweet treats and big fun planned for 2018 Chocolate Covered Boyne
February 7, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts cases and clerk filings
February 7, 2018 - M-75 Corridor draft plan presented to Boyne City planners
February 6, 2018 - #441 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 7
January 31, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY: January happenings around the Boyne area
January 31, 2018 - Voters asked to renew Boyne schools millage, approve Headlee override
January 31, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports Jan. 8-14
January 31, 2018 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
January 31, 2018 - Boyne City holds its own Women’s March
January 31, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board synopsis Jan. 24
January 30, 2018 - #440 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 31
January 29, 2018 - Boyne City schools bomb threat suspect surveillance video
#443 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 21

#443 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 21

— February 20, 2018

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the recent contentious discussion at the Village of Boyne Falls trustee meeting, parents wanting to know what Boyne City schools is doing about bomb threats, lots of community photos, our big health and wellness section, business and cops & courts, a feature on Boyne City High School graduate Alison Burnell, plenty of sports, pictures from the Boyne Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours, upcoming events, and so much more!

