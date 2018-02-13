In The News
February 13, 2018 - #442 Boyne City Gazette Feb 14
February 8, 2018 - Networking and fun at Boyne Chamber’s Business After Hours events
February 8, 2018 - Boyne Falls 2018 Homecoming basketball game, king and queen crowning
February 7, 2018 - Sweet treats and big fun planned for 2018 Chocolate Covered Boyne
February 7, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts cases and clerk filings
February 7, 2018 - M-75 Corridor draft plan presented to Boyne City planners
February 6, 2018 - #441 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 7
January 31, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY: January happenings around the Boyne area
January 31, 2018 - Voters asked to renew Boyne schools millage, approve Headlee override
January 31, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports Jan. 8-14
January 31, 2018 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
January 31, 2018 - Boyne City holds its own Women’s March
January 31, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board synopsis Jan. 24
January 30, 2018 - #440 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 31
January 29, 2018 - Boyne City schools bomb threat suspect surveillance video
January 25, 2018 - Charlevoix Commission on Aging needs volunteers to deliver senior meals
January 25, 2018 - OBITUARY: Kerri D. Kitson Sept. 16, 1956 – Jan. 7, 2018
January 25, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board Jan. 10 synopsis
January 25, 2018 - Boyne City Blaze Robotics Team supported by state grant
January 25, 2018 - U.S. Mint to issue Michigan Pictured Rocks quarter
Home / Featured / Free / Gazette / News / #442 Boyne City Gazette Feb 14

#442 Boyne City Gazette Feb 14

— February 13, 2018

The online version of this week’s Boyne City Gazette is FREE. If you like what you see, please consider subscribing by calling Chris at 582-2799. Home delivery is about $1 per week.

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the annual Joint Boards & Commissions meeting in Boyne City Last week, info on a new company looking to hire more than 100 people from the Northern Michigan region, a preview of this year’s Project Connect, BCHS Solo & Ensemble results, our big two-page Lent section, schools and sports news, community photos, events, and so much more!

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday
Mostly Cloudy
0%
Clear
Tuesday Night
Clear
20%
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday
Partly Cloudy
20%
Chance of Rain
Wednesday Night
Chance of Rain
30%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  