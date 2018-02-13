#442 Boyne City Gazette Feb 14— February 13, 2018
This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the annual Joint Boards & Commissions meeting in Boyne City Last week, info on a new company looking to hire more than 100 people from the Northern Michigan region, a preview of this year’s Project Connect, BCHS Solo & Ensemble results, our big two-page Lent section, schools and sports news, community photos, events, and so much more!
