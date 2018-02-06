In The News
#441 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 7

#441 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 7

— February 6, 2018

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the Michael Long Par-T-Pac court appeal, a look at the draft plan for the M-75 Corridor, info on the upcoming Charlevoix Democrats meeting which will feature candidates for the Michigan House of Representatives and the First U.S. Congressional District, lots of pictures from last week’s wrestling meet, all you need to know about this weekend’s Chocolate Covered Boyne, plus cops & courts, church news, veteran of the month, classifieds & business, and much more!

