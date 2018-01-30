In The News
January 30, 2018 - #440 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 31
January 29, 2018 - Boyne City schools bomb threat suspect surveillance video
January 25, 2018 - Charlevoix Commission on Aging needs volunteers to deliver senior meals
January 25, 2018 - OBITUARY: Kerri D. Kitson Sept. 16, 1956 – Jan. 7, 2018
January 25, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board Jan. 10 synopsis
January 25, 2018 - Boyne City Blaze Robotics Team supported by state grant
January 25, 2018 - U.S. Mint to issue Michigan Pictured Rocks quarter
January 24, 2018 - Boyne City Public Schools safety threat update
January 24, 2018 - Boyne City Public Schools closed due to unspecified threat to student safety
January 24, 2018 - Text alerts now available for Mackinac Bridge closures
January 24, 2018 - DN North American Championship Regatta ice yacht racers coming to Lake Charlevoix
January 24, 2018 - #439 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 24
January 17, 2018 - Boyne City Commission urges respectful behavior with ‘statement of conduct’
January 17, 2018 - Boyne Valley Knights of Columbus regional spelling bee in photos
January 16, 2018 - Boyne City’s 23-acre land buy could be used for storage, recreation, and residential
January 16, 2018 - $10k donation to Boyne City Police for new Tasers
January 16, 2018 - #438 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 17
January 12, 2018 - Rise in flu cases prompts visitor restriction at McLaren Hospital in Petoskey
January 9, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports Dec. 11-17
January 9, 2018 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
#440 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 31

January 30, 2018

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features the latest on the bomb threat investigation concerning Boyne City Public Schools, a look at the Boyne City Library’s 100th birthday, lots of community photos—from ice-boating to homecoming—plenty of cops and courts news, Little Traverse Conservancy’s year-in-review, a new book-mobile coming to town, Boyne City Commission highlights, what you should know about radon, highlights from Sno-Blast, a packed events section with something for everyone, and so much more!

