440 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 31

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features the latest on the bomb threat investigation concerning Boyne City Public Schools, a look at the Boyne City Library’s 100th birthday, lots of community photos—from ice-boating to homecoming—plenty of cops and courts news, Little Traverse Conservancy’s year-in-review, a new book-mobile coming to town, Boyne City Commission highlights, what you should know about radon, highlights from Sno-Blast, a packed events section with something for everyone, and so much more!

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features the latest on the bomb threat investigation concerning Boyne City Public Schools, a look at the Boyne City Library’s 100th birthday, lots of community photos—from ice-boating to homecoming—plenty of cops and courts news, Little Traverse Conservancy’s year-in-review, a new book-mobile coming to town, Boyne City Commission highlights, what you should know about radon, highlights from Sno-Blast, a packed events section with something for everyone, and so much more!