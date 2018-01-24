In The News
January 24, 2018 - Boyne City Public Schools safety threat update
January 24, 2018 - Boyne City Public Schools closed due to unspecified threat to student safety
January 24, 2018 - Text alerts now available for Mackinac Bridge closures
January 24, 2018 - DN North American Championship Regatta ice yacht racers coming to Lake Charlevoix
January 24, 2018 - #439 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 24
January 17, 2018 - Boyne City Commission urges respectful behavior with ‘statement of conduct’
January 17, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board synopsis 1/10/18
January 17, 2018 - Boyne Valley Knights of Columbus regional spelling bee in photos
January 16, 2018 - Boyne City’s 23-acre land buy could be used for storage, recreation, and residential
January 16, 2018 - $10k donation to Boyne City Police for new Tasers
January 16, 2018 - #438 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 17
January 12, 2018 - Rise in flu cases prompts visitor restriction at McLaren Hospital in Petoskey
January 9, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports Dec. 11-17
January 9, 2018 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
January 9, 2018 - Boyne City High School to celebrate anniversary of 1977 basketball team
January 9, 2018 - #437 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 10
January 3, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY – Boyne Falls school honors assembly
January 3, 2018 - OPIE awards to Kruzel, Deming of Boyne City Public Schools
January 3, 2018 - Boyne City lauded for financial reporting
January 3, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY – Boyne Knights of Columbus Christmas party
#439 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 24

#439 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 24

— January 24, 2018

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the school millages going to a vote in May, a need for meal deliver drivers for the county’s senior citizen home delivered meal program, greenspace grants, our big four-page Boyne Chamber Awards photo and story section, and so much more!

