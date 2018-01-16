438 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 17

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories from the most recent Boyne City Commission meeting—the highlight of which was passage of a civil discourse statement of conduct, news on two sex predators who will be behind bars for a long time, lots of community photos from sports games and the big regional spelling bee to a photo story from the latest school board meeting. Also, look for our handy guide to East Jordan Sno-Blast, tips for safe winter driving, plenty of cops & courts news, the Veteran of the Month, Kerri D. Kitson’s obituary, important public notices, lots of upcoming events, and be sure to check out our special page 12 dedication to the 40th anniversary of the Ramblers boys basketball state semi-final team.

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories from the most recent Boyne City Commission meeting—the highlight of which was passage of a civil discourse statement of conduct, news on two sex predators who will be behind bars for a long time, lots of community photos from sports games and the big regional spelling bee to a photo story from the latest school board meeting. Also, look for our handy guide to East Jordan Sno-Blast, tips for safe winter driving, plenty of cops & courts news, the Veteran of the Month, Kerri D. Kitson’s obituary, important public notices, lots of upcoming events, and be sure to check out our special page 12 dedication to the 40th anniversary of the Ramblers boys basketball state semi-final team.