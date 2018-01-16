In The News
January 16, 2018 - Boyne City’s 23-acre land buy could be used for storage, recreation, and residential
January 16, 2018 - $10k donation to Boyne City Police for new Tasers
January 16, 2018 - #438 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 17
January 12, 2018 - Rise in flu cases prompts visitor restriction at McLaren Hospital in Petoskey
January 9, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports Dec. 11-17
January 9, 2018 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
January 9, 2018 - Boyne City High School to celebrate anniversary of 1977 basketball team
January 9, 2018 - #437 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 10
January 3, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY – Boyne Falls school honors assembly
January 3, 2018 - OPIE awards to Kruzel, Deming of Boyne City Public Schools
January 3, 2018 - Boyne City lauded for financial reporting
January 3, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY – Boyne Knights of Columbus Christmas party
January 3, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY – Boyne Falls Christmas concert
January 3, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports Nov. 27 – Dec. 3
January 3, 2018 - OPINION – Boyne’s community watchdog
January 3, 2018 - Boyne City sewage spill notice Dec. 8, 2017
January 3, 2018 - Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners synopsis Dec. 13, 2017
January 3, 2018 - Boyne City Commission synopses October 2017
January 3, 2018 - Probate Court, County of Charlevoix Notice to Creditors – Estate of Raymond J. Bernadyn
January 1, 2018 - #436 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 3
#438 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 17

January 16, 2018

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories from the most recent Boyne City Commission meeting—the highlight of which was passage of a civil discourse statement of conduct, news on two sex predators who will be behind bars for a long time, lots of community photos from sports games and the big regional spelling bee to a photo story from the latest school board meeting. Also, look for our handy guide to East Jordan Sno-Blast, tips for safe winter driving, plenty of cops & courts news, the Veteran of the Month, Kerri D. Kitson’s obituary, important public notices, lots of upcoming events, and be sure to check out our special page 12 dedication to the 40th anniversary of the Ramblers boys basketball state semi-final team.

