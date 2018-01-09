437 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 10

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the big donation to the Boyne City Police Department, a new plot of land purchased by the city for a variety of uses, plus a look at Boyne City’s audit, the new fees for city hall’s meeting spaces, information on our new 50% off special for local charitable groups, classifieds and business news, the two-page health and wellness section, Charlevoix County College Sports Digest, and lots of community photos.

