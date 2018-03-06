3.6M MI residents to travel over holidays

AAA Michigan projects nearly 3.6 million residents will head for vehicles, planes and rails this holiday …

AAA Michigan projects nearly 3.6 million residents will head for vehicles, planes and rails this holiday season; four percent more than last year, and the most since AAA has been tracking holiday travel. Those heading out will be among the 112.million Americans traveling more than 50 miles from home, also up four percent.

In Michigan, 91.5 percent will drive, 5.5 percent will fly, and 3 percent will travel by rail, bus, or cruise. Those driving will enjoy lower gas prices. Wednesday’s state average of $2.31 per gallon is 30 cents less than what drivers paid on Christmas Day 2017; a savings of $4.50 for an average-size tank of gasoline.

“Low gas prices and a strong economy continues to drive demand for seasonal travel,” said Nancy Cain, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With more Michiganians hitting the road than ever before, AAA urges drivers to reduce the risk of a holiday hazard. Get your vehicle inspected by a trusted mechanic, minimize distractions while behind the wheel, and do not drive intoxicated.”

102.1 Million American Drivers Face Congested Roads

More than 102.1 million Americans (3.3 million Michiganders) will take a road trip. AAA expects an additional 4.3 million Americans to hit the holiday highway (140,000 more Michigan drivers).

AAA’s partner, INRIX – which analyzes traffic data – expects drive times in major metro areas to be up to four times longer than a normal trip. INRIX projects the worst day to drive through metro Detroit will be on Christmas Eve, with drivers experiencing delays up to three times longer than normal, between 2:00 – 3:00 pm.

“With a record number of travelers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays in major metro areas,” says Trevor Reed, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Our advice is to avoid traveling during peak commuting hours. If schedules allow, leave bright and early, or after the morning commute.”

City Worst Day to Travel Worst Time for Travel Delay Multiplier Atlanta Saturday, Dec. 22 3:00 – 4:00 PM 4x New York City Thursday, Dec. 20 9:30 – 10:30 PM 3.75x Boston Wednesday, Dec. 19 3:30 – 4:30 PM 3.5x Detroit Monday, Dec. 24 2:00 – 3:00 PM 3x Chicago Monday, Dec. 24 1:30 – 2:30 PM 2.25x Washington DC Thursday, Dec. 20 1:15 – 2:15 PM 2.75x Source: INRIX

Gas Prices Should be Lowest in Two Years

If pump prices remain at current levels, Michigan drivers will find the lowest holiday gas prices in three years. On Wednesday, the average gas price in Michigan was $2.31 per gallon. That’s 30 cents less than the average price on Christmas Day 2017, and 38 cents less than the average price on New Year’s Day.

Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view daily gas price averages

“Gas prices should be somewhat erratic over the next couple of weeks,” Cain said. “It appears pump prices are finally adjusting to the massive drop in the price of crude. From here, gas prices in Michigan could fluctuate through the holidays, but AAA does not forecast any major gains, unless oil prices suddenly surge.”

Air Travel Soars to 15-Year Highs

AAA forecasts the most holiday air travelers in 15 years. Of the nearly 6.7 million Americans who will fly, 196,644 of them are from Michigan– a year-over-year increase of 4.2% and 4.0% respectively. Compared to last year’s holiday, AAA expects an additional 140,000 Americans (7,575 Michiganians) to pass through our nation’s airports.

AAA recommends travelers arrive at the airport at least two hours before the scheduled departure of their flight. To expedite travel, AAA recommends travelers enroll in programs such as TSA PreCheck and Global Entry.

The Airlines for America projects a more robust 45.7 million air passengers. This is a stark contrast to AAA figures, and here are two reasons why:

AAA’s forecast measures only American leisure travelers, while Airlines for America also includes business and international travelers.

AAA counts individual air passengers, while Airlines for America counts enplanements. This means every time someone steps on a plane, A4A counts them as a traveler. If a person changes planes on the way to and from their destination, A4A would count them as four passengers, while AAA counts them as one.

Best and Worst Times to Fly

An analysis of AAA’s flight booking data from the last three years revealed that most holiday air travelers depart two or three days before Christmas and return the day after the holiday. This holiday season, Saturday, December 22; Sunday, December 23; and Wednesday, December 26 will be the busiest days in the skies and at the airports. Fewer holiday travelers choose to fly on Christmas Eve (Monday, December 24) and Christmas Day (Tuesday, December 25), making these the lightest travel days around the Christmas holiday.

Most travelers booked their Christmas flights between October 26 and November 27, paying an average ticket price of $561 round-trip. Last-minute planners who book between December 12-18 this year can expect to pay the lowest average airfares, at $488. However, those travelers risk encountering limited availability and their preferred flights may already be sold out. Car Rental Costs Reach 10-Year High, Hotel Prices Mixed Holiday road trippers should budget slightly more for a rental car this year, as daily rates have increased 3 percent over last year. At $76, the daily average car rental rate this holiday season is the most expensive in 10 years. Travelers will also pay a bit more at AAA Two Diamond hotels, where prices are 1 percent more than last year, or $122 per night. Conversely, the average rate for AAA Three Diamond hotels has fallen 3 percent to an average nightly cost of $152. Top 10 Year-End Travel Destinations Warm-weather destinations are top draws in the winter months, occupying nine of the top 10 spots on the list of most popular holiday destinations, based on AAA’s online and travel agency air and tour bookings. The major cruise ports of Fort Lauderdale and Miami have both gained in popularity compared with last year, on the heels of a strong year for cruise sales. Meanwhile, New York City, the only cold-weather destination to make the top 10, can also expect a growing influx of travelers this holiday season.

Orlando, Florida Cancun, Mexico Anaheim, California (Disneyland) Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Montego Bay, Jamaica Honolulu, Hawaii New York, New York Kahului, Hawaii (Maui) Fort Lauderdale, Florida Miami, Florida

AAA will Rescue 960,000 Motorists

AAA expects to rescue more than 960,000 Americans at the roadside this year-end holiday period. Dead batteries, lockouts and flat tires will be the leading reasons AAA members will experience car trouble.

AAA recommends motorists take their vehicle to a trusted repair facility to perform any needed maintenance before heading out. Oil changes, fluid level checks, battery tests and tire inspections go a long way toward reducing the chances of a breakdown. Members who require roadside assistance can call the toll free number (800-222-4357 or 800-AAA-Help), or contact AAA via www.AAA.com or the AAA mobile app.