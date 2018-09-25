2018 Fall colors in Northern Michigan— September 25, 2018
Northern Michigan expected to see peak leaf color between October 14-21
Across the state, peak color season estimates are from October 7-28, with the Upper Peninsula experiencing it first before the colorful swath extends south. Northern Michigan is expected to be at peak leaf color between October 14-21. It’s an ideal time of year to take a weekend getaway or day trip to experience the seasonal colors. Feature photo courtesy Emmet County Road Commission
County road agencies in northern Michigan have identified several of their favorite spots to take in the changing colors. So set your navigation for these intersections and prepared to be delighted.
Northern Lower Peninsula (October 14-21)
Alpena County
- Bolton Road to Long Lake Road
- Nicholson Hill Road and Scott Road
Antrim County
- Deadman Hill overlook off US-131 viewing Jordan River Valley
- Jordan River Road off US-131
- Pinney Bridge Road off M-66
- Cascade Road off Alba Highway (CR 620)
Crawford County
- CR 101 looking north from CR 100 (“Pioneer Hill”)
Emmet County
- Pleasantview Road north of Boyne Highlands to Robinson Road
- Robinson Road from State Road to Pleasantview Road
- State Road from Harbor Springs to Cross Village
- Brutus Road from Pleasantville Road to US-31
- Mitchell Road from Fletcher Road to Cheboygan County line
Leelanau County
- North Eagle Highway
- Newman Road
- Port Oneida Road
- Gills Pier Road
- Schomberg Road
Mason County
- Lakeshore Drive from Oceana Drive to Iris Road
- Hawley from Pere Marquette Highway to Walhalla Road
- South Masten Road to Washington Road and the Ruby Creek area
- North Lakeshore Drive along Hamlin Lake
- Custer Road from Hogue Road to US-10
Montmorency County
- Pleasant Valley Road
- Farrier Road
- Carter Road
- Meridian Line Road
Presque Isle County
- Long Lake Highway from M-65 into Alpena County
- E-634 Highway from Polaski Road west to Lake May Road
- W-638 Highway Ocqueoc Road from Walker Highway to North Allis Highway from Ocqueoc Road west to M-211.
Wexford County:
- Fall Color Scenic Routes, all starting from downtown Cadillac:
- Route 1: The Lakes (20 miles)
- Route 2: Northwest to Mesick (63 miles)
- Route 3: Southwest to Hoxeyville/Luther/Briston (64 miles)
- Route 4: Northeast to Lake City/Manton (32 miles)
The 83 members of the County Road Association represent the unified, credible and effective voice for a safe and efficient local road right-of-way system in Michigan, collectively managing 75 percent of all roads in the state. Michigan has more than 90,000 miles and 5,700 bridges — the fourth-largest county road system in the nation.