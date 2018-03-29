2018 downloadable Michigan DOT construction map

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has posted the 2018 Paving the Way state construction …

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has posted the 2018 Paving the Way state construction map online for motorists to download.

The public is encouraged to download the map and print it at home or at their nearest library or print service provider.

The map is available below and more maps are at www.michigan.gov/mdotmaps, and will also be on display in all rest areas and Welcome Centers across the state in the coming weeks.

Among the high-impact projects featured on the map:

I-696 reconstruction and resurfacing in Oakland and Macomb counties (projects 117 and 118 on the map),

the two-year I-96/I-196 overpass conversion project in Grand Rapids (136),

the two-year I-94 pavement repair project through Jackson (94),

3 miles of I-69 reconstruction in Flint (104),

various I-94 resurfacing and reconstruction projects, plus bridge improvements, throughout southwest Michigan (59, 64, 66, 68, 69, and 81),

the two-year US-2 bridge replacement project in Escanaba (8), and

multiple resurfacing projects along I-75 in the northern Lower Peninsula (14, 20, 21, and 109).

“The yearly construction map is an excellent snapshot showing the extensive work MDOT has planned for the year to improve the state’s roads and bridges,” said State Transportation Director Kirk T. Steudle. “It’s also a useful tool to help drivers prepare for work zones along their planned route. Please remember to slow down in construction zones and avoid all distractions. The workers you’re trusting to fix the roads are trusting you with their lives. Drive safely and responsibly in their work area. We want everyone to make it home each and every night.”

The most up-to-date construction information for state roads is always available on the Mi Drive traffic website at www.michigan.gov/drive.