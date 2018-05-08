In The News
2018 Boyne Summer Events Guide

2018 Boyne Summer Events Guide

— May 8, 2018

Just in time for the 58th Annual National Morel Mushroom Festival next week comes the 2018 Boyne Summer Guide.

This full-color magazine has information on all of the Boyne area’s biggest and most family-friendly events including Stroll the Streets, Evenings at the Gazebo, Boyne Appetit! Restaurant Week, Boyne’s big Fourth of July, Boyne Thunder, the Walloon Antique Flywheelers Festival, Boyne Falls Polish Fest, WoofStock, the new PirateFest, and the Boyne City Labor Day Drag Races.

“I’m always excited to take the Summer Guide out on the town,” said Boyne City Gazette Publisher Chris Faulknor. “I even keep a copy on my desk to make sure I don’t miss any of the happenings around town.”

Designed with locals and visitors in mind, look for the Summer Guide at retailers and chambers of commerce across Charlevoix County.

Download a digital copy below

To get your free stack of the summer’s hottest events guide, call Chris at 582-2799.

