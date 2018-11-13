2018 Boyne Holiday Guide— November 13, 2018
Events info on Earlier Than The Bird, community Thanksgiving dinner and worship opportunities, shopping, school Christmas concerts, the community Christmas kickoff, and much more!
View or download the 2018 Boyne Holiday Guide below!
You can pick up a printed copy of the magazine at local stores and the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce.
