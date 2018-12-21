17 new Michigan laws passed

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder yesterday signed 17 new laws into existence. The new legislation includes …

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder yesterday signed 17 new laws into existence. The new legislation includes rules on substitute teachers, amusement rides, the EPA, prohibition on co-op advertising, and changes to health insurance.

Under legislation signed this week by Gov. Rick Snyder, individuals with professional career expertise can substitute teach in grades 9-12 without a teaching certificate.

“This legislation will help schools fill teacher shortages in programs that offer high-demand career skills so that our students can be prepared for a 21st century economy,” Snyder said.

HB 4421, sponsored by state Rep. Holly Hughes, allows individuals, to substitute teach in grades 9 to 12 without a teaching certificate in an industrial technology program or a career and technical education program if the individual satisfies prescribed requirements and has achieved expertise, as determined by the local school board. I also allows individuals under 22 years of age, who don’t have a teaching certificate, to substitute teach in grades 9-12. The bill is now PA 418 of 2018.

Snyder also signed 16 additional measures:

SB 965, sponsored by state Sen. Joe Hune, changes the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act to allow municipalities to act jointly in administration and enforcement of provisions related to soil and erosion. The bill is now PA 419 of 2018.

SB 1023, sponsored by state Sen. Peter MacGregor, provides for dealer training for dealers and repair facilities. The bill is now PA 420 of 2018.

SB 1029, sponsored by state Sen. Joe Hune, provides for regulation of domestic stock insurer divisions in the state insurance code. The bill is now PA 421 of 2018.

HB 6028, sponsored by state Rep. Gary Howell, makes general revisions to the pupil transportation act. The bill is now PA 422 of 2018.

HB 6064, sponsored by state Rep. Jason Wentworth, creates the rural development fund program within the Michigan Strategic Fund. The bill is now PA 423 of 2018.

SB 981, sponsored by state Sen. Joe Hune, revises a law relating to carnival-amusement ride inspector qualifications. The bill is now PA 424 of 2018.

SB 1013, sponsored by state Sen. Dave Hildenbrand, modifies provisions related to the eligibility for fleet registration taxes. The bill is now PA 425 of 2018.

SB 1181, sponsored by state Sen. Peter MacGregor, prohibits cooperative advertising in specific industries. The bill is now PA 426 of 2018.

HB 5254, sponsored by state Rep. Hank Vaupel, provides background checks for public employees who have access to certain information. The bill is now PA 427 of 2018.

HB 5834, sponsored by state Rep. Beau LaFave, excludes disability motor vehicles from driver’s license requirements. The bill is now PA 428 of 2018.

HB 6431, sponsored by state Rep. Hank Vaupel, modifies Medigap plans. The bill is now PA 429 of 2018.

HB 6432, sponsored by state Rep. Michael Webber, eliminates persons authorized to sell health benefits and eliminates restriction for an employee of a health benefit corporation from being licensed as an agent. The bill is now PA 430 of 2018.

SB 489,490, 797-798, sponsored by state Sens. Margaret O’Brien, Arlan Meekhof, Vincent Gregory, and Peter MacGregor, respectively, establishes a Safe Families for Children Program. The program would allow for the temporary designation of a parent’s or guardian’s powers regarding the care, custody, or property of a minor child. The bills are now PAs 431-434.