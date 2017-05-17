Youth orchestra to play Harry Potter, Tchaikovsky, and other favorites in Boyne

On Sunday, May 21 join the Crooked Tree Youth Orchestras and the Dorothy Gerber Strings …

On Sunday, May 21 join the Crooked Tree Youth Orchestras and the Dorothy Gerber Strings Program as they perform their annual Spring Concert at the Boyne City Performing Arts Center at 2:30 p.m.

The Symphony Orchestra will present music from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Tchaikovsky’s Overture from Romeo and Juliet, “Berceuse and Finale” from the Russian ballet The Firebird, and Hector Berlioz’s piece “March to the Scaffold” from Symphonie Fantastique.