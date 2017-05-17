Youth orchestra to play Harry Potter, Tchaikovsky, and other favorites in Boyne— May 17, 2017
On Sunday, May 21 join the Crooked Tree Youth Orchestras and the Dorothy Gerber Strings Program as they perform their annual Spring Concert at the Boyne City Performing Arts Center at 2:30 p.m.
The Symphony Orchestra will present music from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Tchaikovsky’s Overture from Romeo and Juliet, “Berceuse and Finale” from the Russian ballet The Firebird, and Hector Berlioz’s piece “March to the Scaffold” from Symphonie Fantastique.
The Chamber Orchestra will feature music from HBO’s vastly popular show Game of Thrones.
The Concert Orchestra will play medieval music, a fiddle tune, and the pastoral composition Fable by Larry Clark.
The Crooked Tree Jazz Orchestra will showcase its skills by playing Billy Strayhorn’s “Take the ‘A’ Train,” “Manteca,” which was co-written by Dizzy Gillespie, “When the Saints Go Marching In,” made famous by Louis Armstrong, and an original piece entitled “Z,” by Jazz Orchestra member Isaac Wittenberg.
The Dorothy Gerber Beginning and Intermediate Strings students will then perform traditional nursery rhymes, folk tunes, and select movie themes starting around 4 p.m.
All Orchestras will be conducted by Kevin Richardson, Interim Music Education Director.
The Spring Concert is free and open to the public, and will be digitally recorded by Pierpont Productions.
For more information about the Crooked Tree Youth Orchestras, Dorothy Gerber Strings Program, or our Summer Strings Programs, visit www.crookedtree.org or call (231) 347-4337.
The Crooked Tree Arts Center is located at 461 E. Mitchell Street, downtown Petoskey.