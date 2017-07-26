Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Women's Resource Center awards nominations sought

Women’s Resource Center awards nominations sought

— July 26, 2017

Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan (WRCNM) is looking for nominations for its 2017 Tribute Awards, slated for Nov. 9 at Stafford’s Perry Hotel in Petoskey.

 

Tribute awards began in 2014, as a fundraiser for the nonprofit and to publicly recognize and honor women, young women and men who make significant contributions in Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet and Otsego counties; the WRCNM’s service area. Tribute nomination categories include:

Advocacy — a woman whose bold advocacy for a population or cause has resulted in increased community awareness and action on issues of social concern.

Business/Profession — a woman who has exhibited superior ability/accomplishment in a company, business, organization or association.

Community Services — a woman who has shown outstanding achievement as a volunteer to better the community.

Pinnacle — a woman who has dedicated a lifetime of service and provided meaningful, influential contributions that have made a positive difference in her community.

Man of Action — a man whose service/actions have demonstrated his commitment toward the well-being of women. Sponsored by the 100 Men Campaign.

Youth — a young woman, 21 or younger, who has demonstrated exceptional character and accomplishments to better herself, school and community.

“Tribute awards recognize and honor women, young women and men who have made powerful contributions both in their professional life and in their community,” said Gail Kloss, WRCNM executive director.

“These awards would not be possible without help from community members willing to nominate a deserving person and help us tell their unique story. Your nominations can bring recognition to the role models, leaders and volunteers who set a shining example of great leadership in our northern Michigan communities,” said Kloss.

Nominations for this year’s awards must be received at WRCNM by 5 p.m., Sept. 14.
Nomination forms are available on the organization’s website, www.wrcnm.org under the News/Events tab.

There is no nomination fee.

Tickets for the 4th annual Tribute awards, which include an array of Stafford’s heavy appetizers, are $25 per person.

Honorees receive two complimentary tickets. To learn more about tickets, sponsorship opportunities, nominations or event information, call the WRCNM main office at (231) 347-0067.

 

