Wilson Township, Charlevoix County, board of review public meeting



PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE

BOARD OF REVIEW WILSON TOWNSHIP CHARLEVOIX COUNTYPUBLIC MEETING NOTICEBOARD OF REVIEW The Wilson Township Board of Review will meet on …

WILSON TOWNSHIP CHARLEVOIX COUNTY

PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE

BOARD OF REVIEW

The Wilson Township Board of Review will meet on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 5:00 PM at the Wilson Township hall, located at 02530 Fall Park Road, Boyne City, MI, to correct clerical errors and mutual mistakes of fact, or to consider appeals related to Principal Residence Exemptions, Qualified Agricultural Exemptions and Poverty Exemptions.

Send written requests to the Wilson Township Assessor, 03060 Fall Park Rd., Boyne City, MI 49712.

Written requests must be received by 4:00 PM Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

Marilyn L. Beebe

Wilson Township Clerk

July 10, 2017