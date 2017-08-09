Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Were you a Northern Michigan teen in the 1960s? Club Ponytail reunion planned

— August 9, 2017

For Northern Michigan teens growing up in the 1960s, there was no better place to be than Club Ponytail.

 

The Ponytail was a teen club opened by Stan and Jean Douglas in 1962 in the former Club Manitou building on Pleasantview Road.

The club enjoyed enormous success and drew national and international bands like the Beach Boys to their stage.

Though a fire destroyed the club in 1969, its history and the stories of those who spent their teen years there remain.

The Harbor Springs Area Historical Society invites you to relive those glory days at their second annual Club Ponytail: A Reunion Party on Thursday Aug. 24, from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Held at Nub’s Nob Ski Area, this throwback party of the summer features live music from The Boyfriends, an original Club Ponytail band, and a picnic dinner with burgers, brats, baked beans, salads and more.

There will also be a cash bar and Club Ponytail memorabilia on display.

Everyone is invited to the party and encouraged to share their memories of this special place.

You won’t want to miss this opportunity to reminiscence and reunite with friends, neighbors and fellow “Tail goers.”

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 the week of the event with all proceeds supporting the Historical Society.

Guests are strongly encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance and can do so by visiting the Harbor Springs History Museum, by calling (231) 526-9771 or at HarborSpringsHistory.org/shop.

 

