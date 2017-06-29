Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
June 30, 2017 - Boyne City High School band alumni needed to assist band camp
June 30, 2017 - Hestia Women’s Giving Circle empowers Emmet, Charlevoix women and girls
June 29, 2017 - Boyne City Police warn fireworks users to obey laws, ordinances
June 29, 2017 - Walloon Lake free mobile boat-wash July 1
June 28, 2017 - Boyne Police logs June 5-11
June 28, 2017 - Boyne City Independence Day celebration July 3-4
June 28, 2017 - Boyne’s Don Lockman inducted to Michigan Outdoor Hall of Fame
June 28, 2017 - Majesty and mystery of nature at Boyne’s Lifetree Café
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City hearing on Industrial Development District
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Transit hiring
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County summer tax deferment
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne USA meeting on hydroelectric project
June 28, 2017 - Charlevoix County legislators vote on switchblades, school funding, breathalyzers for minors
June 28, 2017 - Charlevoix County clerk and court filings
June 26, 2017 - #409 Boyne City Gazette June 28
June 22, 2017 - Hospice Celebration of Life & Memorial Service for all June 25
June 22, 2017 - Communicating with pets at Boyne Lifetree
June 22, 2017 - East Jordan Freedom Festival June 27 – July 2
June 22, 2017 - Boyne Police officer graduates from leadership training
June 22, 2017 - Boyne First Presbyterian rummage sale June 23-24
Home / Events / Featured / News / Walloon Lake free mobile boat-wash July 1

Walloon Lake free mobile boat-wash July 1

— June 29, 2017

Walloon Lake Association to host “Landing Blitz” event with mobile boat-wash demonstration

The Walloon Lake Association will host a free mobile boat wash on Saturday July 1.

 

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gruler Road Boat Launch also known as Jones Landing on Walloon Lake.

If you plan to launch your boat into Walloon this weekend, they encourage you to use the Jones Landing Park launch!

The purpose of the boat wash is to prevent the spread of invasive species from one lake to another and reach boaters and anglers to discuss the importance of clean equipment.

Michigan Lakes are under threat from zebra mussels, quagga mussels, and a variety of invasive plants including Eurasian Watermilfoil, and others.

Russ Kittleson, chair of the WLA Environmental Impact Committee, says it’s important to educate boaters about aquatic invasive species and how easily they can be prevented.

“Boat washing when done properly, can be very effective in prohibiting invasive species from entering Walloon Lake. We need to educate our neighbors and quests. Come and check out how one works at Jones Landing.”

From Petoskey, follow US 131 South then take a right on West Gruler Road. Head Straight until you have arrived at the Boat Launch.

From Boyne City, take M 75 north until you reach US 131 then take a left. Proceed on US 131 North and take a left on West Gruler Road, which will lead you to the Boat Washing Station.

Invasive species can outcompete native species for habitat and resources, leading to excessive growth of the invasive, reduced native populations, disrupted ecosystems, and interference with boating or other recreational activities.

As part of the State of Michigan’s Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week and the “Landing Blitz”, the Walloon Lake Association is collaborating with Michigan State University’s mobile boat-wash unit team to educate the public and help prevent the spread of invasive species.

The Walloon Lake Association works to preserve, protect and defend the quality, safety and natural beauty of Walloon Lake and its watershed.

Originally established in 1910, the Association has over 900 members and provides educational events including the annual Celebrate Walloon in July.

For more information and to find other events, visit www.walloon.org.

 

Related Articles

Weather

78° F
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

2017 Boyne Summer Guide

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

June 2017
S M T W T F S
« May    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  