Walloon Lake free mobile boat-wash July 1

Walloon Lake Association to host “Landing Blitz” event with mobile boat-wash demonstration

The Walloon Lake Association …

The Walloon Lake Association will host a free mobile boat wash on Saturday July 1.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gruler Road Boat Launch also known as Jones Landing on Walloon Lake.

If you plan to launch your boat into Walloon this weekend, they encourage you to use the Jones Landing Park launch!

The purpose of the boat wash is to prevent the spread of invasive species from one lake to another and reach boaters and anglers to discuss the importance of clean equipment.

Michigan Lakes are under threat from zebra mussels, quagga mussels, and a variety of invasive plants including Eurasian Watermilfoil, and others.

Russ Kittleson, chair of the WLA Environmental Impact Committee, says it’s important to educate boaters about aquatic invasive species and how easily they can be prevented.

“Boat washing when done properly, can be very effective in prohibiting invasive species from entering Walloon Lake. We need to educate our neighbors and quests. Come and check out how one works at Jones Landing.”

From Petoskey, follow US 131 South then take a right on West Gruler Road. Head Straight until you have arrived at the Boat Launch.

From Boyne City, take M 75 north until you reach US 131 then take a left. Proceed on US 131 North and take a left on West Gruler Road, which will lead you to the Boat Washing Station.

Invasive species can outcompete native species for habitat and resources, leading to excessive growth of the invasive, reduced native populations, disrupted ecosystems, and interference with boating or other recreational activities.

As part of the State of Michigan’s Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week and the “Landing Blitz”, the Walloon Lake Association is collaborating with Michigan State University’s mobile boat-wash unit team to educate the public and help prevent the spread of invasive species.

The Walloon Lake Association works to preserve, protect and defend the quality, safety and natural beauty of Walloon Lake and its watershed.

Originally established in 1910, the Association has over 900 members and provides educational events including the annual Celebrate Walloon in July.

For more information and to find other events, visit www.walloon.org.