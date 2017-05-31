Votes of Charlevoix County’s state legislators Schmidt, Cole

A look at how Charlevoix County’s Michigan legislators, 37th District Sen. Wayne Schmidt and 105th …

A look at how Charlevoix County’s Michigan legislators, 37th District Sen. Wayne Schmidt and 105th District Rep. Triston Cole, voted on bills in recent weeks.

• Senate Bill 249, Ban government discrimination against charter schools in property sales: Passed 25 to 13 in the Senate

To prohibit a school district or local government from refusing to sell property to a charter or private school, or taking other actions designed to keep these potential conventional public school competitors from using property for a lawful educational purpose. Prohibited actions could also include imposing deed or zoning restrictions.

A number of local governments and conventional school districts have adopted such restrictions in the past

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• Senate Bill 363, Let state pay more for road salt from Michigan company: Passed 36 to 2 in the Senate

To allow the state pay up to 8 percent more for road salt from the Detroit Salt Company. The bill would exempt these transactions from regular lowest-bidder contracting rules. Note: While Detroit Salt’s mine is in Michigan, it is owned by a Canadian holding company.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• Senate Bill 290, Increase election recount deposit requirements: Passed 27 to 11 in the Senate

To increase to $250 per precinct the deposit that a candidate must make to get an election recount if the winner’s vote margin was 5 percent or more.

This relates to the actions of the 2016 Green Party presidential candidate and Democratic Party operatives after the defeat of Hillary Clinton in Michigan.

These persons orchestrated a statewide recount allegedly on behalf of a Green Party candidate who received less than 2 percent of the Michigan vote.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• Senate Bill 122, Allow dogs in outdoor cafés: Passed 32 to 6 in the Senate

To permit a restaurant to allow customers’ dogs in outside dining areas. Under current law only seeing-eye and other service dogs are allowed in restaurants. Local governments could still choose to ban dogs.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• House Bill 4611, Facilitate horse race gambling by cell phone: Passed 65 to 43 in the House

To establish a new kind of horse race gambling license called a third party facilitator license, for persons who facilitate off-track betting on live and simulcast horseraces. This is said to facilitate using cell phones to place bets.

105 Rep. Triston Cole R – Y

• House Bill 4559, Permit beer and wine cartel members to hold tastings for staff: Passed 108 to 0 in the House

To permit the handful of members in the state-protected beer and wine wholesale and distribution cartel to hold educational product sampling sessions for employees.

105 Rep. Triston Cole R – Y

• House Bill 4557, Authorize prison for bringing 26 cases of beer or wine into state: Passed 99 to 8 in the House

To authorize up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine for bringing more than around 26 cases of wine or beer into the state without all the required licenses mandated by the state. Smaller quantities would be subject to 93 days in jail.

105 Rep. Triston Cole R – Y

• House Bill 4351, Exempt private aircraft owners from sales tax on parts: Passed 70 to 38 in the House

To exempt owners of private aircraft from having to pay sales tax on parts. An existing exemption benefits out of state aircraft owners (as an incentive to buy parts in Michigan). The bill would extend this to owners of private aircraft who live here. This will save aircraft owners $4 million annually, and reduce state revenue by the same amount.

105 Rep. Triston Cole R – Y

• Senate Bill 163, Authorize “Choose Life” license plate: Passed 65 to 43 in the House

To require the Secretary of State to develop a “Choose Life” license plate, with the profits from its sale spent on “life-affirming programs and projects.”

105 Rep. Triston Cole R – Y

• House Bill 4427, Regulate access to police body camera images: Passed 108 to 0 in the House

To establish that police body camera recordings taken in a private place are exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act. Individuals whose image is captured, owners of property seized or damaged in a crime and some others could still request a copy of the recordings subject to privacy exemptions. Police body camera recordings would have to be kept for at least 30 days, or longer if there is an related investigation.

105 Rep. Triston Cole R – Y

MichiganVotes.org

Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting