Volunteers needed for Char-Em United Way Season of Caring

In observance of the National Day of Service and Remembrance, you’re invited to join Char-Em United Way’s Season of Caring!

Come work on a volunteer project from Sept. 11 – Oct. 6 and join hundreds of local volunteers, thousands of groups statewide, and millions of people nationwide who plan to pay tribute as part of the single-largest charitable service effort in the U.S.

The goal of the National Day of Service and Remembrance is to bring Americans together in the same spirit of compassion, unity, and service that existed after the 9/11 attacks.

Day of Caring for Charlevoix and Emmet Counties focuses on local non-profit organizations and senior citizens.

Day of Caring was an incredible opportunity for people in the community to get involved and volunteer their time to benefit local communities, but we’ve found that one day just isn’t enough, so this year we have expanded it from a day to an entire season in order to accommodate more projects and volunteers.

Volunteer registration is now open for Season of Caring projects.

Volunteer teams will complete various tasks for non-profit organizations, schools, and government agencies as well as home maintenance for senior individuals.

Projects might incorporate painting a fence, building shelves, organizing a shed, weeding a garden, clearing a trail, remodeling a bathroom, and much more.

There is something for every interest and skill level. Inside and outside, you can even bring the kids and make it a family event.

Available projects are listed online through Char-Em United Way’s Volunteer Connections at Season of Caring Projects.

Select a project that is of interest to you and click on “Respond to Need.”

You may sign-up as an individual or form a team for most of the projects.

Many of them have open time-frames within the Season of Caring date range and will allow you to suggest preferred dates.

Once you sign-up, someone from our office will contact you to confirm the date and time.

You may also call the Char-Em United Way office at 231-487-1006 to register as a volunteer.