Veterans Day events around Charlevoix County

Veterans Day events around Charlevoix County

— November 8, 2017

Boyne City Am Legion
The Boyne City American Legion Post 228 will observe Veterans Day on Friday Nov. 10, at the post’s home corner of South Lake and Main streets in Boyne City.
The post will open at 10:30 a.m. and the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.
The post is observing on Friday to allow students to attend.
The public is invited and all veterans are encouraged to attend.
The program will last approximately one hour.

Senior Centers
The Charlevoix County Senior Centers will be hosting a Veterans Celebration on Friday Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be served including a roast beef dinner, apple pie; there will be live music, local guest celebrity waiters and waitresses, and there will be a Missing Man Ceremony.
• Charlevoix Senior Center—06906 Norwood Rd, Charlevoix 547-5361
• Boyne Area Senior Center—411 E. Division, Boyne City 582-6682
• East Jordan Senior Center—951 Mill St., East Jordan 536-7831

Charlevoix COA
The Charlevoix County Commission on Aging and the Veteran’s Affairs office invite all veterans to join them every Tuesday for a Veterans Social beginning at 9 a.m. and free lunch for veterans beginning at 11:30 a.m. Veterans can contact the Charlevoix County Transit for free rides to and from the Senior Centers hosting the weekly event by calling 582-6900.
• Charlevoix Senior Center – 06906 Norwood Rd, Charlevoix 547-5361 – Every 1st Tuesday of the Month
• Beaver Island Community Center – Main Street, Beaver Island 448-2022 – Every 2nd Tuesday of the Month (Lunch not included at this time)
• East Jordan Senior Center – 951 Mill Street, East Jordan 536-7831 – Every 3rd Tuesday of the Month
Boyne Area Senior Center – 411 E. Division, Boyne City 582-6682 – Every 4th Tuesday of the Month

Boyne Falls
Join the students and staff at Boyne Falls Public School for a ceremony honoring all who served in the military beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Friday Nov. 10 in the Boyne Falls Public School gym. Complimentary lunch for all veterans. Guests may buy lunch for $5. RSVP is appreciated at (231) 549-2211.

