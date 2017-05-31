Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Home / Events / Featured / News / Two Boyne history events feature the White family

Two Boyne history events feature the White family

— May 31, 2017

The Boyne District library is pleased to host two local history programs featuring the White family of the White Lumbering era.

 

The first program on Tuesday June 6 at 7 p.m., will be presented by local historian, Edward May III.

Ed’s program is titled the Industrialization of Pine Lake and will feature photos of Pine Lake, which is now known as Lake Charlevoix, from 1880-1945 and will highlight how industry changed the landscape of the Boyne area.

The second program, co-sponsored by the Charlevoix County History Preservation Society, will take place on Wednesday June 7 at 7 p.m., and will feature local historian, Bob Morgridge.

Bob has dedicated this presentation to the late Ray Garlinghouse, Lenwood Price, George Everest, and Herb Schneider whose vast knowledge of the railroads and lumbering operations in Boyne have been recorded and will be shared throughout the program.

White family descendants will also be in attendance, so please feel free to bring any questions you might have for this well-known local family.

Both of these programs are free, and open to local history lovers of all ages.

More info at boynelibrary.org or 582-7861.

 

