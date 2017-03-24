Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
March 24, 2017 - Charlevoix County, Boyne City public notices
March 24, 2017 - Boyne Celtic Session Irish heritage concert photo gallery
March 24, 2017 - Boyne Business After Hours at Pat O’Brien—in pictures
March 24, 2017 - Talk on power of music at Boyne LifeTree Café
March 24, 2017 - Charlevoix County’s legislators Cole, Schmidt vote on senate, house bills
March 24, 2017 - Tip of Mitt Watershed Council concerned with potential Great Lakes funding cuts
March 24, 2017 - Boyne Police activity March 6-12
March 24, 2017 - Boyne City’s Crazy For You in photos
March 22, 2017 - Boyne Avalanche Preserve update: Phase II donation, mountain bike festival planned
March 22, 2017 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest: Zach Hankins player of the year
March 22, 2017 - Concord Boyne’s Cinda Shumaker nominated teacher of year
March 22, 2017 - Boyne City Commission meeting highlights: police kudos, trail extension, budget preview
March 21, 2017 - #395 Boyne City Gazette March 22
March 17, 2017 - Gazette tries to cover ‘BC Residents First’ mtg on Boyne Villa housing project
March 16, 2017 - Boyne City museum, history preservation topic of open house
March 14, 2017 - Irish heritage, St. Patrick’s celebrations from Boyne City to Beaver Island
March 14, 2017 - Three Boyne City Commission seats up for re-election
March 14, 2017 - Charlevoix County featured veteran Carl Kamradt
March 14, 2017 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
March 14, 2017 - 100-year-old discovery leads to major project at Charlevoix Belvedere Club
Home / News / OP-ED / Tip of Mitt Watershed Council concerned with potential Great Lakes funding cuts

Tip of Mitt Watershed Council concerned with potential Great Lakes funding cuts

— March 24, 2017

BY GAIL GRUENWALD, DIRECTOR, TIP OF THE MITT WATERSHED COUNCIL

The Watershed Council is endowed with loyal, generous supporters.

Contributions from our members have made possible decades of water quality monitoring, education, policy initiatives, and advocacy on behalf of our waters.

At the same time, we have relied on the State of Michigan and the Federal government to fund our large-scale watershed management planning and implementation work and our restoration actions.

 

This work has been funded through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and other federal agencies.

Many of the grants for watershed management projects were “pass-through” funds.

These are grants that the EPA passes through to the State of Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality then awards grants to worthy organizations through a competitive grant process. Most years, the

Watershed Council is working on at least two to three such projects.

As many of you are aware, this may come to an end in the coming months.

Proposed federal budget cuts include dramatic reductions in EPA funding for watershed management work, as well as eliminating funding of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI).

The GLRI has received bipartisan support in Congress since its inception several years ago as a funding source for Great Lakes protection and restoration.

Northern Michigan has benefited from hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant funds to support important restoration projects.

The Watershed Council has completed several restoration projects including work on Tannery Creek, a new bridge over the Bear River, creation of a stormwater wetland at North Central Michigan College, and treatment of zebra and quagga mussels with Zequanox, among other things.

Several other Northern Michigan organizations have also completed extensive restoration projects with GLRI funds.

These potential funding cuts concern us.

Without these critical programs to provide support, it is unlikely that this work will continue in our region.

Not only do the funds make restoration of our lakes and streams possible, but they bring much needed economic stimulus to our area through contracts with excavating companies, engineering firms, county road commissions and others.

The Watershed Council will continue to seek private funds to support all of our work, but we will also need to identify new or significantly expanded funding sources to protect and restore our water resources through watershed management in the years to come.

 

Related Articles

Weather

36° F
Overcast
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

March 2017
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799