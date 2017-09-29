Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
September 29, 2017 - McLaren Northern Michigan needle drop-offs
September 29, 2017 - Boyne museum design presentation Oct. 4
September 29, 2017 - Help keep Boyne’s little ones warm in winter with Eta Nu’s Dress for Chill
September 29, 2017 - MI News 26 looks to launch Northern Michigan based national news station
September 29, 2017 - Tip of Mitt fundraisers hosted at five Boyne City restaurants
September 29, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City Commission meeting synopses
September 28, 2017 - Boyne City fall leaf pickup schedule
September 28, 2017 - Northern Michigan needs blood donations
September 27, 2017 - Green Light East Jordan business model competition finalists
September 27, 2017 - Boyne City Harvest Festival this Saturday Sept. 30
September 27, 2017 - Charlevoix County Sports Briefs
September 27, 2017 - Michigan-MSU alums host “Crying Towel” pep rally
September 27, 2017 - Boyne City Police incident reports Sept. 11-17
September 27, 2017 - Charlevoix County’s State Rep. Triston Cole to host meeting on auto insurance
September 26, 2017 - Boyne City Farmers Market will move to city hall in November
September 26, 2017 - #422 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 27
September 25, 2017 - Broken window, threatening message prompt lockdown and police investigation at Boyne City High School
September 22, 2017 - Northern Michigan news briefs – in and around Charlevoix County
September 22, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City hiring for maintenance/construction position
September 22, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board synopsis
Home / Events / Featured / Free / News / Tip of Mitt fundraisers hosted at five Boyne City restaurants

Tip of Mitt fundraisers hosted at five Boyne City restaurants

— September 29, 2017
Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council has partnered with five dining locations in Boyne City to help promote clean water—a common ingredient in all great food and drink.

The following locations will donate a percentage of sales to help support the Watershed Council’s programming from 6-10 p.m. on these dates:

  • Oct. 6 – Boyne City Taproom, 220 S Lake Street, Boyne City
  • Oct. 13 – Stiggs Brewing Company, 112 S Park Street, Boyne City
  • Oct. 20 – Red Mesa Grill, 117 Water St, Boyne City
  • Oct. 27 – Cafe Sante, 1 Watershed Street, Boyne City
  • Nov. 3 – Seven Monks Taproom, 202 S. Lake Street, Boyne City

In addition to food and drink specials, participants can enter to win door prizes from Smitten and other local businesses. The Watershed Council staff will also be on hand to answer questions.

The donations received will go toward helping Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council accomplish its mission to protect, restore and improve the water quality of Northern Michigan.

Founded in 1979, the Watershed Council speaks for the water resource of Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, and Emmet Counties.

The Watershed Council works to maintain the environmental integrity and economic and aesthetic values of the Great Lakes, inland lakes, rivers, streams, wetlands, and groundwater.

“We are always looking for ways to get involved within the community, and we are grateful to the dining establishments in Boyne City for hosting these events,” said Gail Gruenwald, executive director of Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council. “It’s a good reason to enjoy delicious food and drink with friends and family, while also supporting the Watershed Council’s mission and efforts.”

For more information about this event or Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council, visit www.watershedcouncil.org/5Fridays or call 231-347-1181.

Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council speaks for our members including full-time and seasonal residents, lake associations, and businesses.

We work to maintain the environmental integrity and economic and aesthetic values of lakes, streams, wetlands, and ground water in Northern Michigan, as well as statewide and throughout the Great Lakes Basin.

As the lead organization for water resources protection in Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, and Emmet Counties, the Watershed Council is working to preserve the heritage of Northern Michigan—a tradition built around our magnificent waters.

Related Articles

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

September 2017
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930