Tip of Mitt fundraisers hosted at five Boyne City restaurants

The following locations will donate a percentage of sales to help support the Watershed Council’s programming from 6-10 p.m. on these dates:

Oct. 6 – Boyne City Taproom, 220 S Lake Street, Boyne City

Oct. 13 – Stiggs Brewing Company, 112 S Park Street, Boyne City

Oct. 20 – Red Mesa Grill, 117 Water St, Boyne City

Oct. 27 – Cafe Sante, 1 Watershed Street, Boyne City

Nov. 3 – Seven Monks Taproom, 202 S. Lake Street, Boyne City

In addition to food and drink specials, participants can enter to win door prizes from Smitten and other local businesses. The Watershed Council staff will also be on hand to answer questions.

The donations received will go toward helping Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council accomplish its mission to protect, restore and improve the water quality of Northern Michigan.

Founded in 1979, the Watershed Council speaks for the water resource of Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, and Emmet Counties.

The Watershed Council works to maintain the environmental integrity and economic and aesthetic values of the Great Lakes, inland lakes, rivers, streams, wetlands, and groundwater.

“We are always looking for ways to get involved within the community, and we are grateful to the dining establishments in Boyne City for hosting these events,” said Gail Gruenwald, executive director of Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council. “It’s a good reason to enjoy delicious food and drink with friends and family, while also supporting the Watershed Council’s mission and efforts.”

For more information about this event or Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council, visit www.watershedcouncil.org/5Fridays or call 231-347-1181.

