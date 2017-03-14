Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
March 14, 2017 - Irish heritage, St. Patrick’s celebrations from Boyne City to Beaver Island
March 14, 2017 - Three Boyne City Commission seats up for re-election
March 14, 2017 - Charlevoix County featured veteran Carl Kamradt
March 14, 2017 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
March 14, 2017 - 100-year-old discovery leads to major project at Charlevoix Belvedere Club
March 13, 2017 - #394 Boyne City Gazette March 15
March 9, 2017 - 2017 Boyne Family Fare paczki-eating contest in photos
March 9, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Feb. 20-26
March 9, 2017 - Main Street, Catt, daycare ordinance, museum bids top Boyne City Commission meeting
March 9, 2017 - Day of free services; Project Connect March 15
March 9, 2017 - E-Cubed expo, dinner in East Jordan March 22
March 9, 2017 - Charlevoix bridge closures begin March 27
March 7, 2017 - Public meeting on future of Boyne’s museum
March 7, 2017 - #393 Boyne City Gazette March 8
March 2, 2017 - Boyne City Snowball 2017 in pictures
March 2, 2017 - Leadership Charlevoix fundraisers in Boyne, Charlevoix
March 2, 2017 - Charlevoix County court records, clerk filings
March 2, 2017 - The nature of God explored at Boyne LifeTree Café
March 1, 2017 - Boyne Thunder awards over $138k to area charitable groups
March 1, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Feb. 13-19
Home / Featured / Free / News / Three Boyne City Commission seats up for re-election

Three Boyne City Commission seats up for re-election

— March 14, 2017

This year, the terms of Boyne City Commissioners Ron Grunch, Delbert “Gene” Towne, and Laura Sansom expire.

Therefore, there will be three City Commission seats up for election on Nov. 7, all of which are four-year terms expiring in 2021.

The deadline for submitting nominating petitions to the Boyne City Clerk in order to run in the race is 4 p.m. on Tuesday April 25.

Call 582-6597 or e-mail cgrice@boynecity.com for more info.

Related Articles

Weather

19° F
Clear
Clear
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

March 2017
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799