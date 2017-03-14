Three Boyne City Commission seats up for re-election

This year, the terms of Boyne City Commissioners Ron Grunch, Delbert “Gene” Towne, and Laura …

This year, the terms of Boyne City Commissioners Ron Grunch, Delbert “Gene” Towne, and Laura Sansom expire.

Therefore, there will be three City Commission seats up for election on Nov. 7, all of which are four-year terms expiring in 2021.

The deadline for submitting nominating petitions to the Boyne City Clerk in order to run in the race is 4 p.m. on Tuesday April 25.

Call 582-6597 or e-mail cgrice@boynecity.com for more info.