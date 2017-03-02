Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
March 2, 2017 - Boyne City Snowball 2017 in pictures
March 2, 2017 - Leadership Charlevoix fundraiser in Boyne tonight
March 2, 2017 - Charlevoix County court records, clerk filings
March 2, 2017 - The nature of God explored at Boyne LifeTree Café
March 1, 2017 - Boyne Thunder awards over $138k to area charitable groups
March 1, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Feb. 13-19
March 1, 2017 - Charlevoix County tourism businesses invited to funding event
March 1, 2017 - BOYNE CITY: Benino ‘Jon’ Enciso charged with recording nude teen girls
March 1, 2017 - Concerned developer, capital plan, postponed housing pitch at Boyne planning meeting
February 27, 2017 - #392 Boyne City Gazette March 1
February 24, 2017 - EMS agreement, museum costs, public hearings top Boyne commission
February 24, 2017 - Boyne school board Ok’s strategic plan, bond work, resignations, snow day plan
February 22, 2017 - Boyne Church of Nativity Lent event
February 22, 2017 - Boyne LifeTree Café talk on police brutality
February 21, 2017 - Boyne Valley Catholic Community events
February 21, 2017 - MCPW pro wrestling event coming to East Jordan
February 21, 2017 - Boyne Police activity Jan. 30 – Feb. 5
February 21, 2017 - Boyne school board meeting roundup
February 20, 2017 - #391 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 22
February 15, 2017 - MDOT spring weight restrictions expand Friday
Home / Events / Featured / Free / News / The nature of God explored at Boyne LifeTree Café

The nature of God explored at Boyne LifeTree Café

— March 2, 2017

Exclusive footage from the Lionsgate movie The Shack, releasing on March 3, will be shown at Lifetree Café on Sunday March 5, at 6:30 p.m.

The footage will be used to spark a conversation about the characteristics of God.

“Recent surveys show that 90 percent of Americans say they believe in God, but there is little consensus on how God interacts with humanity,” says Lifetree Café representative Craig Cable. “We’ll take time to examine different viewpoints people hold and how their views impact their lives.”

During the program titled, “Meeting God Face to Face,” Lifetree Café participants will have the opportunity to discuss their personal views of God and how they may have changed over time.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free.

Lifetree Café is located 401 S. Park St., Boyne City.

Please use the entrance on Pine St.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting.

Related Articles

Weather

24° F
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

March 2017
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799