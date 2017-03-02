The nature of God explored at Boyne LifeTree Café

Exclusive footage from the Lionsgate movie The Shack, releasing on March 3, will be shown …

Exclusive footage from the Lionsgate movie The Shack, releasing on March 3, will be shown at Lifetree Café on Sunday March 5, at 6:30 p.m.

The footage will be used to spark a conversation about the characteristics of God.

“Recent surveys show that 90 percent of Americans say they believe in God, but there is little consensus on how God interacts with humanity,” says Lifetree Café representative Craig Cable. “We’ll take time to examine different viewpoints people hold and how their views impact their lives.”

During the program titled, “Meeting God Face to Face,” Lifetree Café participants will have the opportunity to discuss their personal views of God and how they may have changed over time.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free.

Lifetree Café is located 401 S. Park St., Boyne City.

Please use the entrance on Pine St.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting.