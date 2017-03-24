Talk on power of music at Boyne LifeTree Café

The power of music to affect our moods, enhance our mental state, and aid in …

The power of music to affect our moods, enhance our mental state, and aid in our physical wellbeing will be explored at Lifetree Café on Sunday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m.

The program, titled “Unlocking the Mystery of Music: New Findings on How Music Heals and Relieves,” features a filmed interview with Sarah Johnson, a neurologic music therapist.

“The power of music does come on many different levels, and it’s probably different for every person,” Johnson says. “It grabs our attention and is a very motivating stimulus to listen to.”

During the program, participants will have the opportunity to discuss how music can help them accomplish personal goals.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located 401 S. Park St., Boyne City.

Please use the entrance on Pine St. Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree?

Call Julie Hasse at 582-7983.