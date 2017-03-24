Talk on power of music at Boyne LifeTree Café— March 24, 2017
The power of music to affect our moods, enhance our mental state, and aid in our physical wellbeing will be explored at Lifetree Café on Sunday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m.
The program, titled “Unlocking the Mystery of Music: New Findings on How Music Heals and Relieves,” features a filmed interview with Sarah Johnson, a neurologic music therapist.
“The power of music does come on many different levels, and it’s probably different for every person,” Johnson says. “It grabs our attention and is a very motivating stimulus to listen to.”
During the program, participants will have the opportunity to discuss how music can help them accomplish personal goals.
Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located 401 S. Park St., Boyne City.
Please use the entrance on Pine St. Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree?
Call Julie Hasse at 582-7983.