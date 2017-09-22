Survey says Charlevoix County among healthiest places in Michigan

The healthiest place in Michigan—according to smartasset.com—is 1. Washtenaw County, followed by 2. Leelanau, 3. Ottawa, 4. Oakland, 5. Emmet, 6.Grand Traverse, 7. Livingston, and 8. Midland.

Charlevoix County recently ranked ninth in a study of the healthiest places to live in Michigan.

