Summer Events across Charlevoix, East Jordan, Boyne City, Boyne Falls

Kicks off Thursday evening with live oldies music, a car show, carnival and a ‘50s & ‘60s outfit contest! Friday, the fun starts early with the opening of the polka tent at 10 a.m. and Youth Day at 10:30 a.m., which typically features kids games (10:30-noon), pony rides, crafts and refreshments for kids 10 and under. Saturday begins with music and the carnival, followed by the Grand Royale Parade. The fun continues with bingo, more music with a battle of the bands and awards for the best unique hat. Sunday mass kicks off the final day of the Polish Festival at 9 a.m. under the tent. Later that morning is the ever fierce competition with the horseshoe pitching tournament. Later on, a 4-wheel-drive mud run, more live music and bingo round out the evening.

www.boynefallspolishfestival.com

Aug. 4-9

Urgent: blood needed

Thousands of people have responded to the emergency call for blood and platelet donations issued by the American Red Cross in early July, but there continues to be a critical summer blood shortage. Eligible donors of all types are urgently needed. To schedule an appointment to donate, use the Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate. As a special thank you, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross through Aug. 31 will be emailed a $5 Target eGiftCard.

East Jordan

8/8/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Harvest Barn, 210 South Lake Street

Petoskey

8/4/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., American Red Cross Petoskey, 2350 Mitchell Park Drive

8/9/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., American Red Cross Petoskey, 2350 Mitchell Park Drive

Aug. 4

EJ MUSIC IN THE PARK

Memorial Park – 7 p.m.

August 4th – Sweetwater Warblers (Rachael Davis, Lindsay Lou, May Erlwine) – Folk

Aug. 5

WoofStock Pet/Music Fest

August 5th, Noon -6:00pm The Charlevoix Area Humane Society will host the fourth annual WoofStock Pet and Music Festival. The day will be a full day event to celebrate a wide variety of music in support the North West Michigan Region and the animals we love. This festive fundraiser will be held at the facility and grounds of the beautiful Mackinaw Trails Winery on 131 just south of Petoskey Michigan. There will be 10-12 bands performing during all day and early evening on 2 stages, and a hosted open mike stage. There will also be animal agility demonstrations, Dog Pulling Competition, pet contest, Horse Drawn Wagon Rides, The now famous Daschie Derby at 3:00, and more, for a full pet friendly day!

Food, craft and pet related vendors will be in attendance to sell and show off their products and services. Mackinaw Trails Winery will provide Beer and Wine Sales during the event. A wonderful “Silent Auction” will be on hand for your bidding pleasure. Admission is by donation for a full day of music, entertainment, and fun for the whole family and your pet friendly dog!

For more information please contact the shelter 231-582-6774 or director@charlevoixhumane.org.

Aug. 7

Scholarship picnic

The Michigan Alumni Spirit Group of Little Traverse Bay hosts its 13th annual Scholarship and Student Sendoff Picnic at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the Petoskey waterfront. The picnic takes place at the Petoskey Festival Place and Pavilion located on the waterfront side of the police and fire station headquarters. All University of Michigan alumni, students, families and friends are invited to share their Michigan experiences with this year’s group of incoming freshman. Please bring your Michigan spirit along with a dish to pass, tableware, drinks and, if desired, a couple lounge chairs. There are picnic tables on site. The Spirit Group will provide pizza

The highlight of the picnic is the awarding of three $500 scholarships to incoming U-M freshman. Criteria for winning a scholarship are:

1) matriculate as a freshman fall 2017;

2) be present at the send-off picnic;

3) dress in your best and most spirited Michigan attire;

4) be chosen from the drawing of names of those fitting the first three criteria.

There is no charge to attend the picnic. Please RSVP to Gunner Deery, Spirit Group president, at 231-347-5678, by Friday, Aug. 4.

Aug. 9-30

Senior Center Dinners

Boyne Area Senior Center, 411 Division In Boyne City; 582-6682 – Come Join Us For Wednesday Night Dinner. Dinner Is Served From 5 To 6 p.m. with music 5:30 – 7 p.m.

A 50/50 Drawing Will Be Held Each Week

Drawing At 6 p.m. Suggested Donation:

$3 For 60 And Over/$6 For Under 60

August 9 – Baked Chicken Will Be Served

Music Is Donated By Petoskey Chorale

August 16 – Pork Will Be Served

Adolf Will Provide Our Music

August 23 – The Kitchen Is Serving Meatloaf

Music By $ In A Jukebox

August 30 – Cooks Choice

Our Last Wednesday Night Dinner

Music By Backwoods Meastros

Aug. 9-16

Gazebo concerts

EVENINGS AT THE GAZEBO concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. and continue through Aug. 16 on Wednesdays in Old City Park in Boyne City.

August 9 – Matt Gabriel

August 16 – Moors and McCumber

Aug. 10-31

Boat-in movies

Boat-in movies will be featured again this summer on Thursday evenings in Walloon Lake Village, in the Village Green Park next to Barrel Back restaurant. Movies start 20 minutes after sunset and can be watched from the park’s lawn or from your boat. Tune in your boat radio to listen for sound. For more information call Hotel Walloon at (231) 535-5000. Here is the schedule:

August 10th: Raiders of the Lost Arc

August 17th: The Parent Trap

August 24th: National Treasure

August 31st: Mary Poppins

Aug. 12

KICK-OFF CLASSIC!

Boyne City Football will be hosting a kick-off celebration/scrimmage for the 2017 season on Saturday, Aug. 12 starting at 5 p.m. Tickets for the event are $10 and it includes admission and a meal. We are also looking for individuals, families, and businesses to sign-up to be supporters in our Century Club. Through this event, we are hoping to raise money to go towards a new blocking sled and other related items. Please contact Coach Hills (dchills47@charter.net) if you are interested in supporting our football program. Players will begin selling tickets for the event starting July 29.

Aug. 15

Senior picnic

Charlevoix Commission on Aging

Annual Senior Picnic/Health Expo

We invite to Community to join us on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 9a at the Harvest Barn in East Jordan for the Senior Health Expo! Tickets for the Senior Picnic (Grilled Chicken Dinner with sides and dessert) can be purchase through the Charlevoix Commission on Aging office.

aug. 17

Health Champion Award

The East Jordan Family Health Center is proud to announce the recipient of the “Community Health Champion Award” – Jordan Valley EMS (Emergency Medical Services) An award presentation followed by a reception with light Hors d’oeuvres will take place on Thursday Aug. 17, 4 p.m. at the East Jordan Family Health Center.

Aug. 23

Need a parents night out?

Would you like to have a date night? Do you need to get some things done without the help of little hands? Could you use a parent’s night out? If you answered yes to any of these questions the East Jordan Community Church can help! They will be offering a “Parents Night Out” for the community on Wednesday Aug. 23 at the church, 301 Nicholls Street, East Jordan from 6–8 PM. The kids will be well supervised and have lots of fun things to do while you are out. Please call 231-536-2299 to register we can take the first 20 kids who sign up, Dinner will be included.

Now – Sept. 1

Reading Contest

State Rep. Triston Cole has announced a summer reading contest for local elementary school students. The contest—whose winner will be decided in early September—records the number of books each participant reads over the course of his or her summer break on a Rep. Cole bookmark. The winning bookmark will be drawn at random and the student will be invited to the Capitol to join Rep. Cole as Rep. for a Day. Residents in grades one through five are eligible to participate. Students track their reading on special bookmarks distributed to schools and local libraries, dropping off completed bookmarks in boxes provided at local libraries before Sept. 1. There is no limit to the number of bookmarks submitted, however, each bookmark must be completed.

All Summer long

DEPOT TEEN CENTER

The Depot Teen Center will now be open for the summer months on Wednesday’s from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM in downtown East Jordan.

Now – Aug. 31

Free meals for students

Free meals will be available to children 18 years of age and under or persons up to age 26 enrolled in an educational program for the mentally or physically disabled.

Meals will be provided at the site(s) listed below:

BOYNE FALLS PUBLIC SCHOOL

01662 M-75 South, Boyne Falls

Lunch will be served Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., June 12 through Aug. 31.

Boyne Valley Township Hall

2489 Railroad St. Boyne Falls, Lunch will be served Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., June 12 through August 31, 2017. Outdoor activities also provided

Get tickets now

MSU vs. UofM Raffle!

A Raffle for the Rivals to support Hospice of Northwest Michigan! Each ticket (chance to win) is $25.00 (Limited Tickets Available) Drawing will take place on September 15, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Department. No need to be present to win. Prize: Michigan State University vs. University of Michigan. Tickets for 2 for Saturday Oct. 7 and a $500.00 Gift Card. Seats are Sideline 3, Row 2, Seats 17 & 18. Please contact Hospice of Northwest Michigan for Tickets at 547-7659.

ONGOING EVENTS

women’s counseling/support

Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan provides counseling and support services at no cost to survivors of domestic abuse, sexual assault, child abuse, child sexual assault and adults molested when they were children. Support services include crisis counseling, individual counseling, support groups, trauma therapy (EMDR), play therapy for children, safety planning, advocacy and resources/referrals. If you or someone you care about has been a victim of crime, contact the WRCNM’s main office at (231) 347-0067.

Playgroups for kids

Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan offers free playgroups for children 0-60 months and their preschool-age siblings. Playgroups help you learn about your child’s developmental stages, learn new children’s games/activities and share parenting concerns/experiences with other parents and the playgroup facilitator. Playgroups are held in various northern Michigan communities. For current playgroup locations/times, visit www.wrcnm.org or call (231) 347-0067.

Wellness Wednesday

Every Wednesday from 8am-11am, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital will be hosting their “Wellness Wednesday” health screening program at the hospital’s Wellness Workshop at 411 Bridge Street in Charlevoix. Health screens include: Total Cholesterol, HDL, TC/HDL Ratio, Glucose Level, Body Mass Index Score, Muscle and Fat Percentages, and a Blood Pressure Reading. No fasting is required. However, if you are fasting and LDL and Triglyceride reading can also be obtained. Cost for the service is $15. Hemoglobin A1C Levels can also be done for known or borderline diabetics for an additional $10. Participants will receive all test results at the time of the screening and a “Know Your Numbers” log to track progress. A Registered Nurse will adapt health consultation and educational materials to individual results. Walk-ins only, no appointment required. For more information, call (231) 437-3482.

Boyne Food Pantry

Good Neighbors Food Pantry in Boyne City has extended its hours. The food pantry is now open from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday. More info at (231) 497-8677 or e-mail them at goodneighborsboyne@gmail.com. The food pantry is located at 624 State St. in Boyne City. Donations may be sent to Good Neighbors Food Pantry, PO Box 35, Boyne City, MI 49712.

AMERICAN LEGION Bingo

Tuesday Bingo Game – Boyne City American Legion 302 South Lake St. 582-7811. Come join your friends and neighbors for an inexpensive, and maybe profitable, evening of fun, entertainment and relaxation.

Play 28 games with 40 Bingos. All you need is a dobber, glue, and a plastic mat as you play all paper plus Michigan progressive jackpot. The start time 5:30 p.m.; Done around 9:15 p.m.

Yoga mondays & fridays

The Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital Wellness Workshop introduces its new Hatha Yoga Class every Monday and Friday from 7:30am-8:30am. An anatomy based practice that is suitable for any level practitioner, Hatha yoga requires no prior experience. The yoga sequences, along with breath work and relaxation techniques will assist in building strength, stamina, flexibility, balance, and increasing body awareness. The use of props, blocks, or blankets make poses easily modified to suit the individual. All levels of fitness are welcome and modifications will be provided as needed. The class is taught by Lisa Hepner is a licensed physical therapist assistant with Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital. She has been practicing and teaching yoga for more than 12 years. This class and many others are held at the hospital’s Wellness Workshop, 411 Bridge Street. Call (231) 437-3482 for more information.

chair yoga

Charlevoix Area Hospital is hosting free chair yoga classes from 11:00-11:30am every Tuesday and Thursday at the Senior Center located at 6906 Norwood Street in Charlevoix. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and no appointment is necessary. Please call the Charlevoix Senior Center’s administrative office at (231) 237-0103 for further information.

FRIENDS OF THE JORDAN

Board Meetings, 3rd Thursday every month, 6:30 – 9 PM, Jordan River Watershed Center. Members & public welcome.

Free mammograms

McLaren Hospital Foundation and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan are partnering to offer free mammograms, not just in Oct., but year-round. If you are or know a female, age 40 – 64, who is under-insured or without health insurance, call (866) 487-3100 to schedule an appointment.

Quilters wanted

The quilting group at VitalCare Hospice of Little Traverse Bay (HOLTB), of McLaren Northern Michigan, invites novice to veteran quilters to help make quilts for hospice patients. The group meets every Wednesday from 9 a.m. – noon, October – May at Hiland Cottage. More information: Barb Postelnick (231) 347-0798 or Mary Putters 347-7931. Hiland cottage is located at One Hiland Drive in Petoskey.

Loss Support Group

Grief and Loss Support Group 3rd Thursday of every month 1-2:30 p.m. Friendship Center of Emmet County -Library 1322 Anderson Road, Petoskey Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group 2nd Monday 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Hospice of Little Traverse Bay One Hiland Drive, Petoskey (231) 487-4285.

survivors of suicide group

Suicide prevention and awareness efforts are underway in the form of a Survivors of Suicide (SOS) group that meets monthly in both Boyne City and Petoskey. Following are meeting times and locations:

Boyne Area SOS (Survivors of Suicide Group)

1st Wed of each month

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Boyne Area Senior Center conference room

At 411 East Division St. Boyne City

For information call 231-487-4825.

Petoskey Area SOS

2nd Tuesday of each month

6:00 to 7:30 PM

Vital Care Hospice Hiland House

1 Hiland House Drive, Petoskey

Call 231-487-4825

If you have endured the loss of a loved one or close friend and would like to either be involved for personal encouragement, and/or support others needing encouragement then please contact: Janet Shepherd at jrfshepherd@charter.net, Jamie Woodall at Jamie@genesiswired.com, Marilyn Cleary at marilynkcleary@gmail.com and Lisa Clavier at lisaclavier@hotmail.com. Contact an SOS team member to learn more.