Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
June 1, 2017 - Boyne City facilities tour photo gallery
June 1, 2017 - Boyne EMS, city hall project update with photo tour
May 31, 2017 - Sports expo fundraiser for Charlevoix pool
May 31, 2017 - Boyne City to begin street work in six locations
May 31, 2017 - Boyne theater, Paga Dentistry get Main Street facade grants
May 31, 2017 - Boyne Police activity May 8-14
May 31, 2017 - Two Boyne history events feature the White family
May 31, 2017 - Votes of Charlevoix County’s state legislators Schmidt, Cole
May 30, 2017 - #405 Boyne City Gazette May 31
May 26, 2017 - 2017 Boyne Mushroom Festival in photos
May 23, 2017 - Boyne Ramblers compete in regional track meet
May 23, 2017 - Mike Long arrested in graffiti protest over liquor license at Boyne Family Fare
May 23, 2017 - Boyne Police logs May 1-7
May 23, 2017 - Charlevoix County clerk filings and court cases
May 23, 2017 - GLE People Fund donates $56,072 to local charitable groups
May 23, 2017 - Boyne City versus Flushing in Quiz Central semifinal
May 22, 2017 - #404 Boyne City Gazette May 24
May 17, 2017 - How Charlevoix County’s state legislators voted
May 17, 2017 - Boyne community center fundraiser features Tom Jones, Cher, Roy Orbison, Rod Stewart tributes
May 17, 2017 - Youth orchestra to play Harry Potter, Tchaikovsky, and other favorites in Boyne
Home / Events / News / Sports expo fundraiser for Charlevoix pool

Sports expo fundraiser for Charlevoix pool

— May 31, 2017

This year’s major Charlevoix Area Community Pool fundraiser is the NOMI STYLE: a Sports Gear and Fashion Expo on Thursday June 15 at Bay Harbor Yacht Club’s Lange Center.

 

The event will include shopping, a runway, lunch, and silent/live auctions.

“We are excited to have a variety of retailers from Charlevoix, Petoskey and Bay Harbor participating,” said Carissa Mullaney, coordinator of marketing and development at the pool. “A majority of our patrons live within a 30-mile radius of Charlevoix, so it’s nice to have the same geographic representation at our fundraiser.”

Several items will be auctioned off including Detroit Tigers tickets, a boat rental, sky diving trip, sunset charter, youth bike, and golf package.

Mullaney says to expect to see a few familiar faces on the runway.

“As the pool is temporarily closed for renovations, it has freed up several staff to participate this year with a handful on board to model,” she said. “It should be a lot of fun.”

Through annual fundraising and community support, the pool provides quality programs that meet the changing needs of both children and adults through a safe, professionally managed aquatic facility that is affordable and accessible to all.

In March and April alone of this year, over 500 children from area schools received group lessons and water safety instruction at the Pool.

Place your reservation by calling 547-0982.

More info at charlevoixpool.org.

 

Related Articles

Weather

41° F
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

2017 Boyne Summer Guide

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

June 2017
S M T W T F S
« May    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799