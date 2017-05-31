Sports expo fundraiser for Charlevoix pool

This year’s major Charlevoix Area Community Pool fundraiser is the NOMI STYLE: a Sports Gear …

This year’s major Charlevoix Area Community Pool fundraiser is the NOMI STYLE: a Sports Gear and Fashion Expo on Thursday June 15 at Bay Harbor Yacht Club’s Lange Center.

The event will include shopping, a runway, lunch, and silent/live auctions.

“We are excited to have a variety of retailers from Charlevoix, Petoskey and Bay Harbor participating,” said Carissa Mullaney, coordinator of marketing and development at the pool. “A majority of our patrons live within a 30-mile radius of Charlevoix, so it’s nice to have the same geographic representation at our fundraiser.”

Several items will be auctioned off including Detroit Tigers tickets, a boat rental, sky diving trip, sunset charter, youth bike, and golf package.

Mullaney says to expect to see a few familiar faces on the runway.

“As the pool is temporarily closed for renovations, it has freed up several staff to participate this year with a handful on board to model,” she said. “It should be a lot of fun.”

Through annual fundraising and community support, the pool provides quality programs that meet the changing needs of both children and adults through a safe, professionally managed aquatic facility that is affordable and accessible to all.

In March and April alone of this year, over 500 children from area schools received group lessons and water safety instruction at the Pool.

Place your reservation by calling 547-0982.

More info at charlevoixpool.org.