Senior citizen input wanted on Charlevoix 'Age-Friendly city' concept

Senior citizen input wanted on Charlevoix ‘Age-Friendly city’ concept

— April 12, 2017

Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital and the City of Charlevoix are joining forces to co-sponsor a special event for area seniors.

Focused on gathering broad input regarding elements of an “age-friendly city,” the event will provide a comfortable, fun format for seniors to share their thoughts and ideas.

The Charlevoix Library (Rooms A-B) will be the site of the event to be held on Wednesday, April 26 at 1 p.m.

An opportunity to vote on what components are the most critical needs for our city will be part of the afternoon’s program and results of the forum will be shared widely.

This will act as the basis for a planning process involving the Health Department, City, Hospital and many others throughout the community.

“Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital has long been a champion of our area’s senior citizens. The opportunity to work together with the City of Charlevoix in co-sponsoring this exciting initiative is another way that we are able to lend our support to the well-being of our seniors,” said Lyn Jenks, CEO of the hospital.

The goal of the forum is to collect valuable feedback from area seniors in order to help create improved programs and opportunities for seniors, making the City of Charlevoix an even more “age-friendly” city.

“The City of Charlevoix is committed to providing high-quality public services to all of our residents.

The number of retirees settling here is growing and the city council and I are seeking to understand this community which has varying ages and mobility needs,” said Mark Heydlauff, Charlevoix City Manager.

“This forum will be a way to see how we are doing, where we need to improve, and understand the needs we are addressing well. Partnering with Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital and our community partners at the Health Department of Northwest Michigan and the Charlevoix Public Library is a logical choice as we seek to provide holistic services in our community.”

 

