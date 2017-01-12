Senators Peters, Stabenow fight unfair trade aimed at Michigan-based Whirlpool

Samsung and LG Undercut Michigan-based Whirlpool By Moving Production to China, Export at Unfair Pricing

A recent ruling by the U.S. International Trade Committee (ITC) showed that foreign manufacturers of washing machines were engaging in unfair trade practices, deliberately undercutting the Michigan-based Whirlpool Corporation.

Last year, Michigan Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow urged the Department of Commerce to move forward in addressing these dumping violations, which include selling artificially low-priced and Chinese manufactured washers in the United States in order to gain market share.

“The United States must act decisively to enforce existing trade laws when foreign companies deliberately and repeatedly engage in predatory trade practices,” said Peters. “I applaud the ruling from the International Trade Commission, as well as the work of the U.S. Commerce Department, to take action on behalf of Whirlpool, a company with a proud tradition of making its products here in the United States. I will continue to stand up for Michigan workers and fight against unfair trade practices, no matter who is President.”

As a result of this week’s ITC decision, South Korean based producers Samsung and LG must now pay duties of 52.21% and 32.12%, respectively, to offset their actions of unfair pricing tactics.

Whirlpool employs 22,000 workers across the United States, with nearly 15,000 of those employees in manufacturing.

“Today’s ruling is a victory for American manufacturing and our talented workers,” said Senator Stabenow. “I have fought aggressively to enforce our trade laws to stop companies in China and South Korea from cheating, and today’s action is an important win in this continuing fight.”