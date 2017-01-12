Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
January 12, 2017 - Gov. Snyder signs 31 bills into law
January 12, 2017 - Senators Peters, Stabenow fight unfair trade aimed at Michigan-based Whirlpool
January 11, 2017 - Northern Michigan health news briefs
January 11, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Dec. 19-25
January 11, 2017 - Northern Michigan drivers: new green lights on snowplows means go slow
January 11, 2017 - Blood donations in Boyne, Charlevoix, Petoskey to help with shortage
January 11, 2017 - Kelsie King-Duff named Boyne Main Street director
January 9, 2017 - #385 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 11
January 6, 2017 - Michigan Gov. Snyder signs laws to notify of high lead levels in public water
January 4, 2017 - New Year’s Eve 2016 Boyne City photo gallery
January 4, 2017 - LSSU’s 2017 list of banned words
January 4, 2017 - LifeTree Café talks embryo adoption Jan. 8
January 4, 2017 - Taxes/fees on drivers to raise $460M for Michigan road commissions
January 4, 2017 - Boyne City Commission meeting highlights
January 4, 2017 - Boyne Free Clinic closed Friday Jan. 6
January 4, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Dec. 12-18
January 3, 2017 - #384 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 4
December 30, 2016 - Lots of trail work planned for Northern Michigan
December 30, 2016 - Boyne library program on hoarding, compulsive spending
December 30, 2016 - Boyne chamber of commerce awards nominees announced
Home / Featured / Free / News / Photo Galleries / Senators Peters, Stabenow fight unfair trade aimed at Michigan-based Whirlpool

Senators Peters, Stabenow fight unfair trade aimed at Michigan-based Whirlpool

— January 12, 2017

Samsung and LG Undercut Michigan-based Whirlpool By Moving Production to China, Export at Unfair Pricing

A recent ruling by the U.S. International Trade Committee (ITC) showed that foreign manufacturers of washing machines were engaging in unfair trade practices, deliberately undercutting the Michigan-based Whirlpool Corporation.

Last year, Michigan Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow urged the Department of Commerce to move forward in addressing these dumping violations, which include selling artificially low-priced and Chinese manufactured washers in the United States in order to gain market share.

“The United States must act decisively to enforce existing trade laws when foreign companies deliberately and repeatedly engage in predatory trade practices,” said Peters. “I applaud the ruling from the International Trade Commission, as well as the work of the U.S. Commerce Department, to take action on behalf of Whirlpool, a company with a proud tradition of making its products here in the United States. I will continue to stand up for Michigan workers and fight against unfair trade practices, no matter who is President.”

As a result of this week’s ITC decision, South Korean based producers Samsung and LG must now pay duties of 52.21% and 32.12%, respectively, to offset their actions of unfair pricing tactics.

Whirlpool employs 22,000 workers across the United States, with nearly 15,000 of those employees in manufacturing.

“Today’s ruling is a victory for American manufacturing and our talented workers,” said Senator Stabenow. “I have fought aggressively to enforce our trade laws to stop companies in China and South Korea from cheating, and today’s action is an important win in this continuing fight.”

Related Articles

Weather

Gale Warning

Issued:
10:26 AM EST on January 12, 2017
Expires:
4:00 AM EST on January 13, 2017
21° F
Overcast
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

January 2017
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799