Sen. Wayne Schmidt constituent meetings in and around Charlevoix County

State Sen. Wayne Schmidt will hold coffee hours with constituents throughout the 37th Senate District …

State Sen. Wayne Schmidt will hold coffee hours with constituents throughout the 37th Senate District next month.

The senator will be available to answer questions and provide information and assistance, as well as take suggestions on issues affecting communities and businesses in the district. No appointment is necessary.

For more information or to contact Schmidt, please visit SenatorWayneSchmidt.com or call 517-373-2413.

Sen. Schmidt’s April coffee hours are as follows:

Monday, April 3

10 – 11 a.m.

East Jordan City Hall

201 Main St.

East Jordan

Noon – 1 p.m.

Moka

102 N. Bridge St.

Bellaire

4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Grand Traverse Pie Co.

525 W. Front St.

Traverse City

Thursday, April 6

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

The Thirsty Sturgeon

11900 Scott Road

Wolverine

12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Roast & Toast

309 E. Lake St.

Petoskey

Thursday, April 13

11 a.m. – noon

Timber Charlie’s

110 Newberry Ave.

Newberry

1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Cup of the Day

406 Ashmun St.

Sault Ste. Marie

4 – 5 p.m.

Driftwood Motel

590 N. State St.

St. Ignace

Coffee cup photo used with permission – by Julius Schorzman