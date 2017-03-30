Sen. Wayne Schmidt constituent meetings in and around Charlevoix County— March 30, 2017
State Sen. Wayne Schmidt will hold coffee hours with constituents throughout the 37th Senate District next month.
The senator will be available to answer questions and provide information and assistance, as well as take suggestions on issues affecting communities and businesses in the district. No appointment is necessary.
For more information or to contact Schmidt, please visit SenatorWayneSchmidt.com or call 517-373-2413.
Sen. Schmidt’s April coffee hours are as follows:
Monday, April 3
10 – 11 a.m.
201 Main St.
East Jordan
Noon – 1 p.m.
102 N. Bridge St.
Bellaire
4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
525 W. Front St.
Traverse City
Thursday, April 6
10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
11900 Scott Road
Wolverine
12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
309 E. Lake St.
Petoskey
Thursday, April 13
11 a.m. – noon
110 Newberry Ave.
Newberry
1:30 – 2:30 p.m.
406 Ashmun St.
Sault Ste. Marie
4 – 5 p.m.
590 N. State St.
St. Ignace
Coffee cup photo used with permission – by Julius Schorzman