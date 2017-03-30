Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
March 31, 2017 - Public notices for Charlevoix County, Boyne City, Wilson Twnp.
March 30, 2017 - Coping after suicide explored at Boyne Lifetree Café
March 30, 2017 - Boyne police officer Christie Hoenicke swearing-in photo gallery
March 30, 2017 - Sen. Wayne Schmidt constituent meetings in and around Charlevoix County
March 29, 2017 - Latest votes by Charlevoix County’s state legislators Cole, Schmidt
March 29, 2017 - Boyne City Police activity logs March 13-19
March 29, 2017 - New leadership at Boyne City Genesis Church
March 29, 2017 - Joseph Creighton Dilger, 92, of Boyne City, died March 21, 2017
March 29, 2017 - Raymond “Ray” George Towne, 82, Boyne City, died March 21, 2017
March 29, 2017 - Dale Hull named director of Petoskey Voices Without Borders
March 27, 2017 - #396 Boyne City Gazette March 29
March 24, 2017 - Charlevoix County, Boyne City public notices
March 24, 2017 - Boyne Celtic Session Irish heritage concert photo gallery
March 24, 2017 - Boyne Business After Hours at Pat O’Brien—in pictures
March 24, 2017 - Talk on power of music at Boyne LifeTree Café
March 24, 2017 - Charlevoix County’s legislators Cole, Schmidt vote on senate, house bills
March 24, 2017 - Tip of Mitt Watershed Council concerned with potential Great Lakes funding cuts
March 24, 2017 - Boyne Police activity March 6-12
March 24, 2017 - Boyne City’s Crazy For You in photos
March 22, 2017 - Boyne Avalanche Preserve update: Phase II donation, mountain bike festival planned
Home / Featured / Free / News / Region/State / Sen. Wayne Schmidt constituent meetings in and around Charlevoix County

Sen. Wayne Schmidt constituent meetings in and around Charlevoix County

— March 30, 2017

State Sen. Wayne Schmidt will hold coffee hours with constituents throughout the 37th Senate District next month.

The senator will be available to answer questions and provide information and assistance, as well as take suggestions on issues affecting communities and businesses in the district. No appointment is necessary.

For more information or to contact Schmidt, please visit SenatorWayneSchmidt.com or call 517-373-2413.

Sen. Schmidt’s April coffee hours are as follows:

Monday, April 3

10 – 11 a.m.

East Jordan City Hall

201 Main St.

East Jordan

 

Noon – 1 p.m.

Moka

102 N. Bridge St.

Bellaire

 

4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Grand Traverse Pie Co.

525 W. Front St.

Traverse City

 

Thursday, April 6

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

The Thirsty Sturgeon

11900 Scott Road

Wolverine

 

12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Roast & Toast

309 E. Lake St.

Petoskey

 

Thursday, April 13

11 a.m. – noon

Timber Charlie’s

110 Newberry Ave.

Newberry

 

1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Cup of the Day

406 Ashmun St.

Sault Ste. Marie

 

4 – 5 p.m.

Driftwood Motel

590 N. State St.

St. Ignace

Coffee cup photo used with permission – by Julius Schorzman

