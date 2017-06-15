Michigan report released on bettering public trust in policing

Gov. Rick Snyder and members of the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards today released …

Gov. Rick Snyder and members of the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards today released the commission’s report of findings and recommendations for fostering public trust in law enforcement in Michigan.

“Recent events across the nation have shown we need to renew our focus on building relationships between law enforcement and members of the communities they serve,” Snyder said. “It’s important that Michigan residents trust and cooperate with our public safety officers so that law enforcement can better serve and protect the safety of all Michiganders.”

Gov. Snyder was joined by Michigan State Police Director and MCOLES Commissioner Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, St. Clair County Prosecutor and MCOLES Chair Dr. Mike Wendling, Novi Police Chief and MCOLES Vice Chair David Molloy, and MCOLES Community Engagement Forums Facilitator Dr. Velicia Humes.

“Thanks to the hard work of the MCOLES commissioners and workgroup members, and the input of residents across Michigan, we have a set of recommendations that put us on the pathway toward strengthening Michigan’s police-community relations,” Wendling said.

In October 2016, Gov. Snyder signed Executive Directive 2016-2, tasking the commission to produce a public report addressing the topic of fostering public trust in law enforcement. The commission established three workgroups to study and report on three categories suggested by the governor: community engagement, recruiting and training. MCOLES sought input from the public through five public forums held across the state, conducted a community-member survey that generated more than 5,800 responses, and reviewed and considered relevant academic literature and studies.

Based on the commission’s findings, it produced a report with 16 recommendations within the three main categories. Some of the recommendations include conducting community engagement efforts through schools and requiring mandatory continuing education.

MCOLES is a division of the Michigan State Police responsible for promoting public safety in Michigan by setting standards for selection, employment, licensing, and funding in law enforcement and criminal justice, for the public and private sectors.