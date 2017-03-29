Raymond “Ray” George Towne, 82, Boyne City, died March 21, 2017

Raymond “Ray” George Towne, 82, of Boyne City, died March 21, 2017 at McLaren Northern …

Raymond “Ray” George Towne, 82, of Boyne City, died March 21, 2017 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital.

Ray was born November 14, 1934 in Boyne City, the son of Jay and Veda (Miller) Towne. Ray graduated from Boyne City High School and went on to earn his Associate’s Degree in Business from Northeastern School of Commerce in Bay City. On April 27, 1957, he married Anna Murray in East Jordan, MI. Together, they had three children.

Ray was employed at Wolverine Power Supply, Incorporated for over 40 years; 8 of which he served as General Manager and Executive Vice President. Ray was a Michigan Electric Cooperation Association Award winner. Also, he was a member of the Boyne City School Board for many years and extremely involved with his church, The First Presbyterian Church of Boyne City, where he acted as Treasurer and as a Church Session Member. Ray loved to hunt, deer, small game and especially turkeys. Above all else, Ray loved his family. He was a kind, honest, caring and generous man who will be remembered for his dedication to family and faith. Ray is survived by his wife, Anna Towne of Boyne City; his children, Brian (Barbara) Towne of Boyne City, Brenda (Tad) Malpass of East Jordan, and Alan (Brenda) Towne of Boyne City; his grandchildren, Heidi Towne, Gregory Towne, Miki (Dave) Campbell, Riki (Bill) Cousineau, Kirsten Malpass, Keegan Malpass, Jacob Towne and Kayla (Michael) Johnston; great grandchildren, Shelby Campbell, Sidney Campbell, Devin Campbell, Saydee Campbell, Calvin Cousineau, Vincent Cousineau, and Nora Cousineau; brothers, James (Pat) Towne and Roger (Marsha) Towne; and many nieces and nephews. Ray is preceded in death by his son, Gregory Towne; sisters, Elene Lozon, Phyllis Rentz and Mary Towne; and his parents Jay and Veda Towne. There will be a visitation, Friday, March 24, at The First Presbyterian Church of Boyne City at 1:00 p.m. followed immediately by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Broschart will officiate. Donations in memory of Ray are asked to be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Boyne City.