Raises, body cams, demolition, water main top Boyne City Commission meeting

A water main extension, dangerous building, body cameras, and raises for elected officials topped the Boyne City Commission’s regular Tuesday Oct. 24 meeting.

Structure removal

After years of concern and numerous meetings regarding a dilapidated house located at 204 South East St. in Boyne City, the Boyne City Commission accepted a bid not to exceed $16,000 to have the building demolished and removed. Boyne City Planning Director Scott McPherson said there are ways to try to recoup the costs, from the property owners, associated with the removal, and that those will have to be explored at a later date.

water main

A proposal for C2AE to move ahead with engineering services associated with the West Michigan Woodland water main extension project were OK’d at a cost of $18,900 for the design and bidding phase and an additional $19,200 for the construction phase—$38,100 for both phases—but only once Boyne City moves forward with the required next steps of the proposed special assessment process.

A special meeting regarding the water main extension was scheduled for Monday Oct. 30. Results were not available by press time.

Body cameras

A proposal to buy eight Axon Body 2 cameras for the Boyne City Police Department at a cost of $3,192.

The motion was approved.

Pay raises

The Boyne City Compensation Commission, which meets every two years, voted 2-1 to recommend the mayor’s annual pay be increased from $3,000 to $3,250. Boyne City Commission pay was suggested to be raised from $2,500 to $2,700 per year.

The motion was approved.

Boyne City Manager Michael Cain’s salary was also increased, by 2.5 percent, for a new annual total of $107,625, retroactive to May 1.

Absentee ballots

Boyne City Hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 4 to issue and accept absentee ballots for the Tuesday Nov. 7 general election. The election will be held in the city hall auditorium.