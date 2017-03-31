Public notices for Charlevoix County, Boyne City, Wilson Twnp.

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

SYNOPSIS March 22, 2017

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix …

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

SYNOPSIS March 22, 2017

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on March 22, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. Commissioner Reinhardt was excused.

Motion approved the agenda as amended.

Motion approved the consent agenda.

Public Hearing: Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant application for Phase 3 of the Trail, opened at 7:00 p.m. and closed at 7:05 p.m.

Motion approved re-appointment of Joel Evans and Dennis Priest to the Northern Michigan Regional Entity.

Motion approved Resolution #17-029, Non-Motorized Trail Application.

Motion approved Resolution #17-030, Purchase of Additional Credited Service.

Proposed Resolution #17-031, Networks Northwest Contract Number 15-MP-CHCO.

Motion approved Resolution #17-032, Purchase of Delinquent Taxes.

Motion adjourned the meeting at 7:59 p.m.

Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.

Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk

CITY OF BOYNE CITY PUBLIC NOTICE

BUDGET HEARING

FY 2017/2018

(1 MAY 2017 – 30 APRIL 2018)

The City of Boyne City will hold a Public Hearing at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in the Commission Chambers of the temporary City Hall, 364 North Lake Street, for the purpose of hearing oral comments and considering written comments from the public concerning the proposed Annual Budget for Fiscal Year 2017/2018.

The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.

The City Commission of the City of Boyne City is proposing the total number of mills to be levied under General Property Tax Act to Boyne City taxpayers is 15.51 The purpose of this millage is to levy 15.51 mills for operating.

If adopted, the proposed millage will increase operating revenues from ad valorem property taxes.

All interested citizens are encouraged to attend and/or submit comments. Said budget and summaries are available for review prior to the Public Hearing at City Hall, 364 North Lake Street, between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, on the City of Boyne website at www.cityofboynecity.com, or at the Library during their normal hours of operation.

WILSON TOWNSHIP

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY

INVITATION TO BID

2017 Spring, Summer, Fall Lawn Maintenance

Wilson Township is accepting bids for 2017 spring, summer, and fall lawn maintenance (mowing, weed trimming, and picking up debris as needed) at the township’s Fall Park and at three cemeteries for all areas maintained as lawn. Fall Park is located at 02530 Fall Park Road. The three cemeteries are approximately one acre each and are located on Fuller Road, Healey Road and the corner of Wilson and Behling Roads.

1. Bids must be on a per mow basis for the following:

Fall Park

Mowing to begin when directed by the Township

Mowing shall be scheduled for Thursdays or Fridays

Cemeteries (3)

Mowing to begin the week prior to Memorial Day weekend

Spring and fall clean-up for Fall Park and the cemeteries (if requested).

Mowing / trimming shall be performed as needed to maintain lawn areas to a height of no less than 2 inches and no greater than 4 (height of grass cut may vary if drought type conditions are experienced).

Contractor shall furnish all labor, equipment, material, and supplies to properly perform the work.

Damage to trees, shrubs, other vegetation, structures, grave markers, etc. shall be the responsibility of the Contractor. The Contractor shall notify the Township of any damage, unusual circumstances, dangerous conditions, and other general needs of the property.

If awarded the bid, Contractor must provide proof of workman’s compensation insurance (if applicable) and liability insurance.

Contractor will be required to enter into contract with Wilson Township.

Bids will be accepted by the Wilson Township Clerk by mail to P.O. Box 447, Boyne City, MI 49712, until 4:30 PM on Tuesday April 11, 2017 and will be opened at the Wilson Township Board of Trustees meeting on April 12, 2017, at 6:00 PM. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope plainly marked Lawn Maintenance Bid. The Township reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. Questions should be directed to Todd Sorenson, Supervisor (231) 582-7122.

send notices to:

editor@boynegazette.com