PUBLIC NOTICE: Notice of Election in Charlevoix County— October 6, 2017
ELECTION NOTICE
NOTICE OF GENERAL
CITY ELECTION TO THE ELECTORS OF THE FOLLOWING CITIES/TOWNSHIPS CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MICHIGAN
TO BE HELD NOVEMBER 7, 2017
To the qualified electors of the following Cities/Townships notice is hereby given that a General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, for the purpose of electing officials for the following offices: (if any)
City of Boyne City, Precinct 16 City Commissioners
City of East Jordan, Precinct 21 City Commissioners
City of Charlevoix Ward 1 Council Member
City of Charlevoix Ward 2 Council Member
City of Charlevoix Ward 3 Council Member
To vote on the following proposal(s) (if any):
CHARLEVOIX-EMMET INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL DISTRICT REGIONAL ENHANCEMENT MILLAGE PROPOSAL
Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the administrative offices of Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District, 8568 Mercer Boulevard, Charlevoix, Michigan 49720-1006, telephone: (231) 547-9947
CHARLEVOIX PUBLIC SCHOOLS
BONDING PROPOSAL
Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the administrative offices of Charlevoix Public Schools, 104 E. St. Mary’s Drive, Charlevoix, Michigan 49720-1749, telephone: (231) 547-3200
CITY OF CHARLEVOIX
PROPOSED AMMENDMENT TO CITY CHARTER TO DEFINE “CITY PARK” DESIGNATION
Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the office of Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk, the administrative offices of or the City/Township Clerks listed below:
James Vanek, Clerk
Bay Township
05045 Boyne City Rd.
Boyne City, MI 49712
231.582.3594
Lynn M. Sparks, Clerk
Boyne Valley Township
2489 Railroad St
Boyne Falls, MI 49713
231-549-3436
Myron Matz, Clerk
Chandler Township
06912 Matz Rd
Boyne Falls, MI 49713
231-549-2596
Sandra Witherspoon, Clerk
Charlevoix Township
12491 Waller Rd
Charlevoix, MI 49720
231-547-4611
Evelyn Howell, Clerk
Evangeline Township
02620 Pine Blvd.
Boyne City, MI 49712
231-582-7751
Sandy Whiteford, Clerk
Eveline Township
08525 Ferry Rd
East Jordan, MI 49727
231-675-4426
Marlene Golovich, Clerk
Hayes Township
09195 Old 31 N
Charlevoix, MI 49720
231-547-6961
Frank D. Wasylewski, Clerk
Hudson Township
08755 Huffman Lake Rd
Elmira, MI 49730
231-549-3019
Timothy Matchett, Clerk
Marion Township
01362 Matchett Rd
Charlevoix, MI 49720
231.547.2154
Robin Hissong Berry, Clerk
Melrose Township
04289 M-75 N
Walloon Lake, MI 49796
231-535-2310
Dana J. Pajtas, Clerk
Norwood Township
19759 Lake Street
Charlevoix, MI 49720
231-675-5901
Carla Martin, Clerk
Peaine Township
36825 Kings Hwy
Beaver Island, MI 49782
231-448-3540
Alice Belfy, Clerk
St. James Township
37735 Michigan Ave
Beaver Island, MI 49782
231-448-2761
Kimberly Olstrom, Clerk
South Arm Township
02811 S. M-66
East Jordan, MI 49727
231-536-2900
Marilyn Beebe, Clerk
Wilson Township
1701 Fall Park Rd
Boyne City, MI 49712
231-582-1033
Cindy Grice, Clerk/Treasurer
City of Boyne City
319 N. Lake St
Boyne City, MI 49712
231-582-6597
Joyce Golding, Clerk
210 State Street
Charlevoix, MI 49720
231-547-3270
Cheltzi Wilson, Clerk
201 Main Street
East Jordan, MI 49727
231-536-3381
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk
203 Antrim Street
Charlevoix, MI 49720
231-547-7200
The Polls of said election will be open at 7 o’clock a.m. and will remain open until 8 o’clock p.m. of said day of election.
List of all polling place locations:
Bay Township Hall 582-3594
05045 Boyne City Rd., Boyne City, 49712
Boyne Valley Township Hall 549-3130
2489 Railroad St., Boyne Falls, 49713
Chandler Township Hall 549-3404
07620 Chandler Hill Rd., Boyne Falls, 49713 Charlevoix Township Hall 547-4611
12491 Waller Rd., Charlevoix, 49720
Evangeline Township Hall 582-2931
02746 Wildwood Harbor Rd., Boyne City, 49712
Eveline Township Hall No Phone
08525 Ferry Rd., East Jordan, 49727
Hayes Township Hall 547-6961
09195 Old U.S. 31 N., Charlevoix, 49720
Hudson Township Hall 549-2646
07865 Reynolds Rd., Elmira, 49730
Marion Township Hall No Phone
03735 Marion Center Rd., Charlevoix, 49720
Melrose Township Hall 535-2310
04289 M75 N., Walloon Lake, 49796
Norwood Township Hall 547-4767
19759 Lake St., Charlevoix, 49720
Peaine Township Hall 448-2389
36825 Kings Hwy, Beaver Island, 49782
St. James Township Hall 448-2014
37735 Michigan Ave., Beaver Island, 49782
South Arm Township Hall 536-2900
02811 S. M-66, East Jordan, 49727
Wilson Township Hall 582-6201
02530 Fall Park Rd., Boyne City, 49712 Boyne City Hall 582-6597
319 N. Lake St, Boyne City, 49712
Charlevoix City Hall 547-3250
210 State St., Charlevoix, 49720
East Jordan Civic Center 536-3381
116 Main Steet, East Jordan, 49727
l, Marilyn Cousineau, Treasurer of Charlevoix County, Michigan, hereby certify that as of September 7, 2017 the records of this office indicate that the total of all voted increases over and above the tax limitation established by the Constitution of Michigan, in any local units of government affecting the taxable property located in the Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediated School District, Charlevoix County
Michigan is as follows:
By Charlevoix County
.25 Mills Transit 2017-2021
.65 Mills Senior Citizen 2016-2019
.15 Mills Recycling 2016-2019
.75 Mills Grandvue Operating 2015-2018
1.00 Mills Roads 2009-2023
.15 Mills Parks 2014-2017
.10 Mills Veterans 2014-2017
By Bay Township
1.00 Mills Road Improvement 2017-2018
By Boyne Valley Township
.50 Mills Ambulance 2016-2019
1.00 Mills Transfer Station 2014-2017
1.00 Mills Fire Operational 2014-2017
By Chandler Township
1.25 Mills Fire Department 2016-2019
By Charlevoix Township
2.00 Mills Capital Improvements 2016-2020
By Evangeline Township
.80 Mills Fire Protection 2016-2019
2.00 Mills Road Millage 2016-2019
By Eveline Township
1.00 Mills Road Millage 2014-2017
By Hayes Township
1.00 Mills Road Millage 2016-2019
By Hudson Township
1.00 Mills Fire Protection 2015-2017
By Marion Township
1.50 Mills Road Construction 2017-2019
By Melrose Township
1.00 Mills Road Maintenance 2014-2017
1.00 Mills Road 12 2016-2019
.50 Mills Fire Operation 2014-2017
.50 Mills Fire Sinking 2014-2017
.45 Mills Fire/Twn. Hall 2003-2033
By Norwood Township
1.00 Mills Road Millage 2014-2023
.65 Mills Emergency Services 2014-2017
By Peaine Township
2.00 Mills Transfer Station 2014-2018
1.00 Mills Fire Protection 2014-2018
1.00 Mills Road Millage 2017-2019
2.00 Mills Health Center 2014-2018
.75 Mills Airport 2017-2019
1.00 Mills Library 2015-2018
4.00 Mills Township Operation 2014-2018
3.00 Mills EMS Millage 2017-2019
By St. James Township
2.00 Mills EMS Millage 2016-2019
.25 Mills Historical Society 2016-2019
1.75 Mills Transfer Station 2015-2019
1.00 Mills Airport 2015-2019
3.25 Mills Township Allocation 2015-2019
1.00 Mills Library 2015-2018
1.00 Mills Fire Department 2013-2017
2.00 Mills Medical Center 2013-2017
2.00 Mills Street and Roads 2013-2017
By Wilson Township
1.00 Mills Road Millage 2014-2017
1.00 Mills Fire and Ambulance 2014-2017
City of Boyne City
2.69 Mills Construction City Fac. 2016-2037
By School District
Beaver Island
2.00 Mills Debt 2007-2031
Boyne City
1.675 Mills Debt 2011-2017
1.93 Mills Bond 2016-2026
Boyne Falls
2.55 Mills School Debt 1998-2029
1.50 Mills School Debt 2004-2024
Charlevoix
2.915 Mills Debt Unlimited
East Jordan
1.0443 Mills Sinking Fund 2017-2022
2.48 Mills Debt Unlimited
.82 Mills Debt Unlimited
Ellsworth
1.50 Mills Sinking 2014-2018
Petoskey
1.3193 Mills Sinking 2012-2018
1.88 Mills Debt 1998-2019
.42 Mills Debt 2015-2019
Jordan Valley Emergency Ser.
.50 Mills Operation 2016-2019
Jordan Valley Emergency Ser.
(East Jordan & South Arm Twp)
.25 Mills Vehicles 2016-2019
Recreational Authority
.33 Mills Operation 2015-2024
(City of Charlevoix & Hayes and Charlevoix Twp.)
Date: September 7, 2017
Marilyn Cousineau,
Charlevoix County Treasurer
I, Sherry A. Comben, Treasurer of Antrim County, Michigan, hereby certify that as of August 2, 2017 the records of this office indicate that the total of all voted increases over and above the tax limitation established by the Constitution of Michigan, in any local units of government affecting the taxable property located in Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District, Antrim County, Michigan, is as follows:
By Antrim County:
.4000 mills Commission on Aging
2017 to 2020
1.0000 mills Meadow Brook
2017 to 2029
.5000 mills E-911 Operating
2017 to 2022
.1000 mills Conservation District
2017 to 2020
.2500 mills Recycling
2017 to 2020
By Banks Township
1.0000 mills Roads
2017 to 2019
By Central Lake Township
1.0000 mills Roads 2017
By Echo Township
.5000 mills Fire/Ambulance
2017 to 2019
1.0000 mills Roads
2017 to 2019
By Jordan Township
1.0000 mills Roads 2017
By Kearney Township
.5000 mills Roads 2017 to 2018
By Torch Lake Township
.5000 mills Roads 2017 to 2021
By Warner Township
1.5000 mills Roads 2017
By School District
Boyne City 18.7416 mills 2017 to 2018
(Exempting principal residence and qualified agricultural property)
Boyne Falls 20.5232 mills 2017 to 2027
(Exempting principal residence and qualified agricultural property)
Central Lake 18.0000 mills 2017 to 2018
(Exempting principal residence and qualified agricultural property)
Central Lake .4500 mills Sinking Fund 2017 to 2018
Charlevoix 18.0000 mills 2017 to 2020
(Exempting principal residence and qualified agricultural property)
East Jordan 20.9316 mills 2017 to 2018
(Exempting principal residence and qualified agricultural property)
East Jordan 1.0443 mills Sinking Fund 2017 to 2022
Ellsworth 18.5000 mills 2017 to 2019
(Exempting principal residence and qualified agricultural property)
Ellsworth 1.5000 mills Sinking Fund 2017 to 2018
August 2, 2017
Sherry A. Comben
Treasurer, Antrim County