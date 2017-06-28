Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Transit hiring

— June 28, 2017

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY TRANSIT JOB OPENING
PART-TIME DISPATCHER/CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE
Charlevoix County Transit is accepting applications for a part-time customer service/dispatcher position. Qualified applicants must demonstrate strong problem solving, multi-tasking, interpersonal and computer skills. Must be able to work in a fast paced environment performing a variety of customer service tasks.
Applications and a full job posting can be obtained at the Transit’s Business Office, 1050 Brockway, Boyne City, MI or online at www.charlevoixcounty.org Deadline for application submission is July 6, 2017.
Charlevoix County is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Drug Free, Smoke Free Work Place.

