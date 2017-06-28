Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
June 28, 2017 - Boyne Police logs June 5-11
June 28, 2017 - Boyne City Independence Day celebration July 3-4
June 28, 2017 - Boyne’s Don Lockman inducted to Michigan Outdoor Hall of Fame
June 28, 2017 - Majesty and mystery of nature at Boyne’s Lifetree Café
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City hearing on Industrial Development District
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Transit hiring
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County summer tax deferment
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne USA meeting on hydroelectric project
June 28, 2017 - Charlevoix County legislators vote on switchblades, school funding, breathalyzers for minors
June 28, 2017 - Charlevoix County clerk and court filings
June 26, 2017 - #409 Boyne City Gazette June 28
June 22, 2017 - Hospice Celebration of Life & Memorial Service for all June 25
June 22, 2017 - Communicating with pets at Boyne Lifetree
June 22, 2017 - East Jordan Freedom Festival June 27 – July 2
June 22, 2017 - Boyne Police officer graduates from leadership training
June 22, 2017 - Boyne First Presbyterian rummage sale June 23-24
June 22, 2017 - Gov. Snyder at Paris Air Show promoting Michigan aerospace
June 21, 2017 - Boyne schools OK 2017-18 budget at $13.4M
June 21, 2017 - United Way celebrates partners, investors, volunteers with fun twist
June 21, 2017 - Food and farming group expands to Charlevoix-Emmet region
Home / Free / News / Notices / PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County summer tax deferment

PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County summer tax deferment

— June 28, 2017

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY TOWNSHIPS & CITIES
PUBLIC NOTICE
Applications for Deferment of Summer 2017 Taxes
All Township and City treasurers in Charlevoix County are currently accepting applications for summer 2016 tax deferments (deferments are not exemptions). To qualify, a household annual income cannot exceed $40,000. The Applicant(s) must also be:
1. 62 years of age or older, including the unmarried surviving spouse of a person was 62 years or older at the time of death.
2. Paraplegic or quadriplegic.
3. An eligible service person, eligible veteran, or their eligible widow or widower.
4. A blind person
5. A totally and permanently disabled person.
Deferments can only be filed and dated from 7/1/2017 thru 9/17/2017.
Those that farm agricultural real property may also qualify if the gross receipts of the farming operation are not less than the household income of the owner. More information and deferment applications may be obtained from the following
Treasurers:
Stephen Ritter
Bay Township
231-582-3594
Marie Kelenske
Boyne Valley Township
231-549-3130
Carey Strong
Chandler Township
231-549-3404
Theda Williams
Charlevoix Township
231-547-4611
Jodi Adams
Evangeline Township
231-582-9161
Ron Chapmen
Eveline Township
231-547-6724
Robbin Kraft
Hayes Township
231-547-0234
Magdalena Wasylewski
Hudson Township
231-549-3019
Mike Jarema
Marion Township
231-547-2488
Shelley Burr
Melrose Township
231-535-2589
Lynn Smolenyak
Norwood Township
231-547-4037
Larry Kubic
Peaine Township
231-448-2907
Diane McDonough
St. James Township
231-448-2260
JoAnne Thomas
South Arm Township
231-536-2971
Kerri Reinhardt
Wilson Township
231-582-9963
Cindy Grice
City of Boyne City
231-582-6597
Kelly McGinn
City of Charlevoix
231-547-3261
Heather Jackson
City of East Jordan
231-536-3381

Related Articles

Weather

75° F
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

2017 Boyne Summer Guide

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

June 2017
S M T W T F S
« May    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  