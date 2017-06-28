PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County summer tax deferment— June 28, 2017
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY TOWNSHIPS & CITIES
PUBLIC NOTICE
Applications for Deferment of Summer 2017 Taxes
All Township and City treasurers in Charlevoix County are currently accepting applications for summer 2016 tax deferments (deferments are not exemptions). To qualify, a household annual income cannot exceed $40,000. The Applicant(s) must also be:
1. 62 years of age or older, including the unmarried surviving spouse of a person was 62 years or older at the time of death.
2. Paraplegic or quadriplegic.
3. An eligible service person, eligible veteran, or their eligible widow or widower.
4. A blind person
5. A totally and permanently disabled person.
Deferments can only be filed and dated from 7/1/2017 thru 9/17/2017.
Those that farm agricultural real property may also qualify if the gross receipts of the farming operation are not less than the household income of the owner. More information and deferment applications may be obtained from the following
Treasurers:
Stephen Ritter
Bay Township
231-582-3594
Marie Kelenske
Boyne Valley Township
231-549-3130
Carey Strong
Chandler Township
231-549-3404
Theda Williams
Charlevoix Township
231-547-4611
Jodi Adams
Evangeline Township
231-582-9161
Ron Chapmen
Eveline Township
231-547-6724
Robbin Kraft
Hayes Township
231-547-0234
Magdalena Wasylewski
Hudson Township
231-549-3019
Mike Jarema
Marion Township
231-547-2488
Shelley Burr
Melrose Township
231-535-2589
Lynn Smolenyak
Norwood Township
231-547-4037
Larry Kubic
Peaine Township
231-448-2907
Diane McDonough
St. James Township
231-448-2260
JoAnne Thomas
South Arm Township
231-536-2971
Kerri Reinhardt
Wilson Township
231-582-9963
Cindy Grice
City of Boyne City
231-582-6597
Kelly McGinn
City of Charlevoix
231-547-3261
Heather Jackson
City of East Jordan
231-536-3381